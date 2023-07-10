Flyers News: RFAs Cates, York Re-Sign

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Two more RFAs came off the to-do list on Monday for the Flyers. Both Noah Cates and Cam York have new contracts.
The team announced both signings within a few hours of each other. Cates and the Flyers avoided arbitration with a two-year deal with a $2.625 million AAV. York also re-signed on a two-year deal with a $1.6 million AAV.
Cates, 24, scored 13 goals and 38 points as a rookie in the 2022-23 season, playing in all 82 games. Cates also played in 16 games at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season after finishing his college career at Minnesota-Duluth, scoring five goals and nine points. The fifth-round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft scored 39 goals and had 99 points in 139 career games at University of Minnesota-Duluth.
York, 22, split the 2022-23 season between the Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In 20 AHL games, York had three goals and 13 points. In 54 NHL games, he scored two goals and had 20 points. York has seven goals and 30 points in 62 games at the AHL level in his career. In 87 career NHL games, he has five goals and 30 points. The 2019 first-round pick had nine goals and 36 points in 54 games at University of Michigan.
With Cates and York both signed, the Flyers have just two remaining RFAs to sign: Morgan Frost and Olle Lycksell.