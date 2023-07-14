Flyers

Flyers News: DeAngelo on Waivers for Buyout

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo (77) against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Tony DeAngelo saga is finally over. After weeks of a proposed trade that would send DeAngelo back to Carolina one year after the Flyers acquired him, the trade is no longer on the table and the Flyers are taking the steps for a buyout.

DeAngelo was placed on unconditional waivers on Friday for the purposes of a buyout. If DeAngelo clears waivers, the Flyers would have DeAngelo on the books for a $1.67 million cap hit for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 season. 

A trade with Carolina was agreed upon nearly three weeks ago, but due to language in the NHL CBA, could not be completed until the one-year anniversary of the initial trade. In the days since, there have been rumors that Carolina is trying to create additional cap space, having been linked to Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson. That created a delay in the DeAngelo trade crossing the finish line.

DeAngelo, 27, played in 70 games with the Flyers last season, scoring 11 goals and 42 points. At the conclusion of the season, he sat out the final five games as a healthy scratch, sparking rumors of a potential trade this offseason.

