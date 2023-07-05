Flyers News: Mete Added, Attard Re-Signs

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
The Flyers blue line got a new addition on Wednesday, while another prospect got a new deal.
First, the Flyers signed defenseman Victor Mete to a one-year, two-way deal worth $775,000. They also announced that they have re-signed defenseman Ronnie Attard to a two-year two-way/one-way deal with an $850,000 AAV.
Mete, 25, was a fourth-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens in the 2016 NHL Draft. Mete played in 247 career games over the last six seasons, scoring five goals and 45 points between Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto. Last season, with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Mete played in just 11 games with two assists.
Attard, 24, becomes the first restricted free-agent to re-sign with the Flyers this offseason. Attard had 12 goals and 32 points in 68 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last season. He also appeared in two NHL games last season. In 17 career NHL games, Attard has two goals and two assists.
The Flyers still have four restricted free agents left to sign this offseason: Noah Cates, Morgan Frost, Cam York, and Olle Lycksell.