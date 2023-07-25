Phillies’ Chase Utley Leads List of 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame First Ballot Candidates

This past weekend, in the tiny village of Cooperstown, New York, the scorebook on the 2023 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductions was officially closed. Former Philadelphia Phillies’ star third baseman Scott Rolen, along with 19-year veteran Fred McGriff, were inducted into baseball’s hallowed hall. The bronze plaques have been placed and now the attention of the Baseball Writers Association of American (BBWAA) will turn to 2024 and the next class headed for immortality.
While not officially announced, an early look at the 2024 National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot is filled with a who’s who of from the past two decades of Major League Baseball. Included in that list are former Phils’ Bobby Abreu, closer Billy Wagner, slugger Ryan Howard, and shortstop Jimmy Rollins. That group is among a list of former players who have already been on the ballot in past years. There will also be a new group of former All-Stars that will be making their Baseball Hall of Fame ballot debut including former Phillies’ second baseman Chase Utley.
Utley will be joined by a handful of household names from the early-to-mid 2000’s including David Wright, Matt Holliday, Joe Mauer, and Adrian Beltre. It will be interesting to see how voters qualify players like Utley, Wright, and Mauer, all of whom were the best at their positions before injuries slowed each career.
The final ballot will be announced in January 2024 and inductions will occur on Sunday, July 24 from Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown.