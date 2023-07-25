Phillies

Phillies’ Chase Utley Leads List of 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame First Ballot Candidates

Michael Lipinski
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

This past weekend, in the tiny village of Cooperstown, New York, the scorebook on the 2023 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductions was officially closed.  Former Philadelphia Phillies’ star third baseman Scott Rolen, along with 19-year veteran Fred McGriff, were inducted into baseball’s hallowed hall.  The bronze plaques have been placed and now the attention of the Baseball Writers Association of American (BBWAA) will turn to 2024 and the next class headed for immortality.  

While not officially announced, an early look at the 2024 National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot is filled with a who’s who of from the past two decades of Major League Baseball.  Included in that list are former Phils’ Bobby Abreu, closer Billy Wagner, slugger Ryan Howard, and shortstop Jimmy Rollins.  That group is among a list of former players who have already been on the ballot in past years. There will also be a new group of former All-Stars that will be making their Baseball Hall of Fame ballot debut including former Phillies’ second baseman Chase Utley.  

Utley will be joined by a handful of household names from the early-to-mid 2000’s including David Wright, Matt Holliday, Joe Mauer, and Adrian Beltre. It will be interesting to see how voters qualify players like Utley, Wright, and Mauer, all of whom were the best at their positions before injuries slowed each career. 

The final ballot will be announced in January 2024 and inductions will occur on Sunday, July 24 from Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown. 

Potential 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame First Ballot Candidates

2024 BBWAA Ballot (Unofficial) Table
Batting Stats Pitching Stats
Rk Name YoB % of Ballots HOFm HOFs Yrs WAR WAR7 JAWS Jpos G AB R H HR RBI SB BB BA OBP SLG OPS OPS+ W L ERA ERA+ WHIP G GS SV IP H HR BB SO Pos Summary
15 Adrián Beltré 1st 163 55 21 93.5 48.7 71.1 55.8 2933 11068 1524 3166 477 1707 121 848 .286 .339 .480 .819 116 *5D/H64
16 Joe Mauer 1st 92 41 15 55.2 39.0 47.1 44.2 1858 6930 1018 2123 143 923 52 939 .306 .388 .439 .827 124 *2*3*DH/9
17 Chase Utley 1st 94 36 16 64.5 49.3 56.9 57.0 1937 6857 1103 1885 259 1025 154 724 .275 .358 .465 .823 117 *4H3/D5
18 David Wright 1st 74 36 14 49.2 39.5 44.3 55.8 1585 5998 949 1777 242 970 196 762 .296 .376 .491 .867 133 *5/HD6
19 Bartolo Colon 1st 88 37 21 46.2 35.5 40.9 61.4 148 299 11 25 1 11 0 1 .084 .092 .107 .199 -46 247 188 4.12 106 1.312 565 552 0 3461.2 3593 439 948 2535 *1
20 Matt Holliday 1st 110 41 15 44.5 34.3 39.4 53.4 1903 7009 1157 2096 316 1220 108 802 .299 .379 .510 .889 132 *7DH/3
21 Adrián González 1st 90 31 15 43.5 34.6 39.1 53.4 1929 7139 997 2050 317 1202 6 782 .287 .358 .485 .843 129 *3HD/9
22 José Bautista 1st 78 26 15 36.7 38.2 37.5 56.7 1798 6051 1022 1496 344 975 70 1032 .247 .361 .475 .836 124 *9*5DH873/4
23 José Reyes 1st 76 36 16 37.5 29.3 33.4 55.4 1877 7552 1180 2138 145 719 517 589 .283 .334 .427 .761 103 0 0 54.00 10 7.000 1 0 0 1.0 5 2 2 0 *654H/871
24 Victor Martinez 1st 63 37 16 32.0 29.0 30.5 44.2 1973 7297 914 2153 246 1178 7 730 .295 .360 .455 .815 118 *D*23H
25 James Shields 1st 28 18 13 30.7 28.2 29.4 61.4 70 142 15 24 0 6 0 3 .169 .186 .190 .376 5 145 139 4.01 102 1.272 407 405 0 2616.0 2581 361 746 2234 *1/H
26 Brandon Phillips 1st 68 28 17 28.4 24.8 26.6 57.0 1902 7378 1005 2029 211 951 209 420 .275 .320 .420 .740 95 *4H/5D6
27 Denard Span 1st 14 15 11 27.9 24.8 26.3 58.1 1359 5326 773 1498 71 490 185 515 .281 .347 .398 .745 103 *879H/D
28 Chase Headley 1st 11 13 12 25.9 24.2 25.1 55.8 1436 5088 637 1337 130 596 93 574 .263 .342 .399 .742 106 *57H3/D4
29 Yovani Gallardo 1st 17 13 12 22.3 20.8 21.6 61.4 221 427 37 86 12 42 0 13 .201 .228 .335 .563 50 121 101 4.06 101 1.365 319 307 1 1816.2 1770 205 710 1584 *1/H
30 Doug Fister 1st 12 9 10 19.6 19.5 19.5 61.4 65 105 6 16 0 4 0 3 .152 .176 .181 .357 -1 83 92 3.72 109 1.257 242 226 1 1422.1 1456 140 332 970 1/H
31 Brad Ziegler 1st 17 13 11 13.3 13.0 13.1 32.5 477 7 1 1 0 0 0 0 .143 .143 .143 .286 -22 37 38 2.75 149 1.257 739 0 105 717.1 654 32 248 479 *1
32 Ryan Madson 1st 41 14 13 13.5 12.6 13.0 32.5 562 49 3 6 0 2 0 2 .122 .157 .143 .300 -23 61 48 3.48 125 1.242 740 18 91 869.2 830 82 250 775 *1
33 Phil Hughes 1st 16 9 12 11.0 13.4 12.2 61.4 32 18 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 .000 .000 .000 -100 88 79 4.52 93 1.314 290 211 3 1291.0 1384 191 313 1040 1
34 Brandon Morrow 1st 10 9 12 11.1 10.5 10.8 32.5 115 24 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 .040 .000 .040 -88 51 43 3.96 106 1.314 334 113 40 859.0 761 88 368 877 *1
35 Chris Tillman 1st 10 8 10 8.7 12.2 10.4 61.4 9 14 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 .000 .000 .000 -100 74 60 4.57 91 1.378 210 205 0 1145.0 1142 164 436 847 1
36 Jim Johnson 1st 21 7 13 8.3 11.7 10.0 32.5 206 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 .000 .000 .000 -100 38 46 3.79 111 1.335 674 2 178 704.2 704 54 237 531 *1
37 Santiago Casilla 1st 16 15 15 9.2 8.3 8.8 32.5 410 4 0 1 0 1 0 1 .250 .400 .250 .650 92 42 31 3.29 119 1.285 655 0 144 645.1 552 58 277 583 *1
