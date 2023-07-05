Phillies

Phillies Final Score: Aaron Nola K’s 12 in 3-1 Win Over Tampa Bay

Michael Lipinski
Jul 4, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Dave Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies SP Aaron Nola allowed one run and struck out 12 in the Fightins win, final score 3-1, over the Tampa Bay Rays. The win marks the Phillies 10-straight road win. 

Nola was fantastic on Independence Day pitching his best outing of the season.  His line: 7.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, and 12 K.  Nola outdueled former Phils’ starter Zach Eflin.  Eflin, who was a groomsman in Nola’s wedding, allowed four hits, two earned runs, and struck out nine over seven complete innings for the Rays. 

Bryce Harper and Bryson Stott led the Phillies offense, each went 2-for-4 with a double and drove in a run each.  Alec Bohm, 1-for-3, also doubled and drove in a run for the Fightins. 

The win moves the Phillies to 45-39 on the season and into the third NL Wild Card spot as the 2023 MLB regular season approaches its unofficial halfway point. 

Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies. 

How They Scored

PHI T2: Alec Bohm doubles (14) to CF. Bryson Stott scores. (PHI-1, TB-0)

PHI T7: Stott singles to RF. Bryce Harper scores. (PHI-2, TB-0)

PHI T8: Harper singles to CF. Kyle Schwarber scores. (PHI-3, TB-0)

TB B8: Wander Franco homers (10) to left-center field. (PHI-3, TB-1)

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
PHI 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 3 6 1
TB 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 6 1

WP: Aaron Nola (8-5, 4.30 ERA) | LP: Zach Eflin (9-4, 3.24 ERA) | SV: Craig Kimbrel (13, 3.60 ERA)

TOG: 2:17 | ATT: 22,665

What’s on Deck?

The Phillies and Rays will continue their three-game series on Wednesday night in St. Petersburg.  The Phillies will start Taijuan Walker against Tampa’s Zack Littell.  First pitch is set for 6:40 PM/EDT from Tropicana Field.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Phillies Final Score: Aaron Nola K’s 12 in 3-1 Win Over Tampa Bay

Michael Lipinski  •  24min
Phillies
Phillies News: Craig Kimbrel Named NL Reliever of the Month
Michael Lipinski  •  1 min
Phillies
Phillies vs. Rays: Probable Pitchers, Advanced Stats, and More
Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 3 2023
Phillies
2023 MLB All-Star Game Rosters: Nick Castellanos to Represent the Phillies on 2023 NL All-Star Roster
Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 2 2023
Phillies
Phillies Final Score: Stone Garrett’s Grand Slam Dooms the Phils in Series Finale
Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 2 2023
Phillies
Phillies Roster Update: Darick Hall Recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley
Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 2 2023
Phillies
Phillies Final Score: Fightins Offense Explodes Like Twitter in 19-4 Win Over Washington
Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 1 2023
More Phillies News