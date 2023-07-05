Phillies Final Score: Aaron Nola K’s 12 in 3-1 Win Over Tampa Bay

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Philadelphia Phillies SP Aaron Nola allowed one run and struck out 12 in the Fightins win, final score 3-1, over the Tampa Bay Rays. The win marks the Phillies 10-straight road win.
Nola was fantastic on Independence Day pitching his best outing of the season. His line: 7.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, and 12 K. Nola outdueled former Phils’ starter Zach Eflin. Eflin, who was a groomsman in Nola’s wedding, allowed four hits, two earned runs, and struck out nine over seven complete innings for the Rays.
Bryce Harper and Bryson Stott led the Phillies offense, each went 2-for-4 with a double and drove in a run each. Alec Bohm, 1-for-3, also doubled and drove in a run for the Fightins.
The win moves the Phillies to 45-39 on the season and into the third NL Wild Card spot as the 2023 MLB regular season approaches its unofficial halfway point.
Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies.
PHI T2: Alec Bohm doubles (14) to CF. Bryson Stott scores. (PHI-1, TB-0)
PHI T7: Stott singles to RF. Bryce Harper scores. (PHI-2, TB-0)
PHI T8: Harper singles to CF. Kyle Schwarber scores. (PHI-3, TB-0)
TB B8: Wander Franco homers (10) to left-center field. (PHI-3, TB-1)
WP: Aaron Nola (8-5, 4.30 ERA) | LP: Zach Eflin (9-4, 3.24 ERA) | SV: Craig Kimbrel (13, 3.60 ERA)
TOG: 2:17 | ATT: 22,665
The Phillies and Rays will continue their three-game series on Wednesday night in St. Petersburg. The Phillies will start Taijuan Walker against Tampa’s Zack Littell. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM/EDT from Tropicana Field.