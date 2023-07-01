Phillies Final Score: Fightins Offense Explodes Like Twitter in 19-4 Win Over Washington

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Philadelphia Phillies INF Alec Bohm hit two home runs and drove in six as the Fightins throttled the Washington Nationals, final score 19-4, on Saturday in South Philadelphia.
The Phillies’ 19-run outbreak was the most runs scored by the team since a 20-1 victory over the Miami Marlins in 2018. Every starter in the Phillies lineup registered a hit against the hapless Nationals. In addition to the two homers by Bohm, Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber also homered. In all, the Phillies offense batted around three innings in a row in Saturday;s win.
Phillies starter Zack Wheeler earned the win after allowing four earned runs and striking out six over seven innings of work. It wasn’t Wheeler’s best outing but thankfully he was spotted an 10-run lead by the Phils’ offense.
Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies.
WSH T2: Dominic Smith homers (4) to RF. (WSH-1, PHI-0)
PHI B2: Alec Bohm singles to CF. Bryce Harper scores. (WSH-1, PHI-1)
PHI B3: Harper grounds into a force out, 3-to-6. Kyle Schwarber scores. (WSH-1, PHI-2)
PHI B3: J.T. Realmuto singles to RF. Trea Turner scores. (WSH-1, PHI-3)
PHI B3: Josh Harrison sacrifice fly to RF. Harper scores. (WSH-1, PHI-4)
PHI B3: Bohm homers (8) to left-center field. Realmuto scores. (WSH-1, PHI-6)
PHI B3: Cristian Pache doubles (6) to LF. Edmundo Sosa scores. (WSH-1, PHI-7)
PHI B4: Nick Castellanos homers (11) to CF. Turner scores. (WSH-1, PHI-9)
PHI B4: Bohm homers (9) to LF. Harrison scores. (WSH-1, PHI-11)
WSH T5: CJ Abrams triples (3) to RF. Ildermaro Vargas scores. (WSH-2, PHI-11)
WSH T5: Lane Thomas singles to RF. Abrams scores. (WSH-3, PHI-11)
WSH T5: Luis Garcia doubles (12) to RF. Thomas scores. (WSH-4, PHI-11)
PHI B5: Castellanos doubles (25) to CF. Schwarber scores. (WSH-4, PHI-12)
PHI B5: Harper singles to LF. Turner scores. (WSH-4, PHI-13)
PHI B5: [Call overturned] Realmuto grounds into a force out, 5-to-4. Castellanos scores. (WSH-4, PHI-14)
PHI B5: Bohm singles to CF. Realmuto scores. (WSH-4, PHI-15)
PHI B5: Schwarber hits a grand slam (22) to right center field. Harrison, Bohm, and Pache score. (WSH-4, PHI-19)
WP: Zack Wheeler (7-4, 4.03 ERA) | LP: Mackenzie Gore (4-7, 4.48 ERA)
TOG: 2:43 | ATT: 42,784