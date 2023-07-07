Phillies

Phillies Final Score: Phillies Sweep Rays in Tampa to Extend Road Winning Streak

Michael Lipinski
Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies –behind six innings of one-run baseball by starter Cristopher Sanchez and timely hitting from Darick Hall, Kyle Schwarber, and Trea Turner defeated the Tampa Bay Rays, final score 3-1, in 11 innings on Thursday afternoon.  The win marks the Phillies 12th straight road win and the first time Tampa has been swept this season. 

Sanchez provided another stellar outing for the Phillies scattering four hits and one-run over six complete innings.  His only blemish was a 5th inning, first row of the seats home run by Tampa’s Issac Paredes.  Sanchez is 0-2 with a 2.84 ERA and 22 Ks in his five outings this season for the Phillies.  

Hall got the Phillies scoring started with a monster home run off of Rays’ lefty and former Phillie Jake Diekman.  The game stayed tied 1-1 until the Phillies broke through in the 11th against Tampa’s Ryan Thompson.  

Back-to-back singles from Schwarber and Turner drove in two-runs in the 11th and Phillies reliever Matt Strahm pitched two scoreless innings to earn the win.  

The win moves the Phillies record to 47-39 and gives the Fightins a 0.5 game lead over San Francisco for the third NL Wild Card spot. 

Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies. 

How They Scored

PHI T5: Darick Hall homers (1) to RF. (PHI-1, TB-0)

TB B5: Paredes homers to left center field. (PHI-1, TB-1)

PHI T11: Kyle Schwarber singles to RF. Edmundo Sosa [ghost runner] scores. (PHI-2, TB-1)

PHI T11: Trea Turner singles to RF. Garrett Stubbs scores. (PHI-3, TB-1)

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 R H E
PHI 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 6 0
TB 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 1

WP: Matt Strahm (5-3, 3.64 ERA) | LP: Ryan Thompson (1-2, 6.11 ERA)

Time of Game: 2:47 | Attendance: 17,060 (Capacity: 25,025 – 68%)

What’s on Deck?

The Phillies will continue their Florida road trip on Friday when they travel to Miami to begin a pivotal three-game series against the Miami Marlins.  The Marlins (51-38) sit 1.5 games ahead of the Phillies in the NL East and own the top spot in the NL Wild Card race. The Phillies will start Zack Wheeler on Friday against the Miami’s Sandy Alcantara.  First pitch is set for 6:40 PM/EDT from LoanDepot Park in Miami.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Phillies vs. Marlins: Phillies Lineup vs. Marlins SP Sandy Alcantara

Michael Lipinski  •  49s
Phillies
Phillies Farm Report: Prospects Carlos De La Cruz, Orion Kerkering, CFs Among Standout Prospects In First Half
Paul Bowman  •  2h
Phillies
Phillies Final Score: Phillies Sweep Rays in Tampa to Extend Road Winning Streak
Michael Lipinski  •  21min
Phillies
Phillies Final Score: Taijuan Walker Notches 10th Win of the 2023 MLB Regular Season
Michael Lipinski  •  22h
Phillies
Phillies Final Score: Aaron Nola K’s 12 in 3-1 Win Over Tampa Bay
Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 4 2023
Phillies
Phillies News: Craig Kimbrel Named NL Reliever of the Month
Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 4 2023
Phillies
Phillies vs. Rays: Probable Pitchers, Advanced Stats, and More
Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 3 2023
More Phillies News