Phillies Final Score: Stone Garrett’s Grand Slam Dooms the Phils in Series Finale

Michael Lipinski
Jul 2, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Stone Garrett (36) runs the bases after hitting a grand slam home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Nationals LF Stone Garrett’s 3rd inning grand slam proved to be the difference as the Nats took the series finale from the Philadelphia Phillies, final score 5-4, on Sunday in South Philadelphia. 


The Phillies jumped out to an early 3-0 lead thanks to 1st inning home runs from Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto.  The lead would quickly evaporate in the Nats’ half of the 3rd inning.  A less than effective Ranger Suarez, aided by a Brandon Marsh fielding error, allowed Garrett to put the Nationals on top with a grand slam.  Suarez, who pitched so well in June, would also allow a solo home run to Jeimer Candelerio. In all, Suarez pitched 5.1 innings allowing five runs –all earned– while walking three and striking out five. 

Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies. 

How They Scored

PHI B1: Nick Castellanos homers (12) to CF. (WSH-0, PHI-1)

PHI B1: J.T. Realmuto homers (9) to left-center field. Bryce Harper scores. (WSH-0, PHI-3)

WSH T3: Stone Garrett hits a grand slam (5) to left-center field. Derek Hill scores. Jeimer Candelerio scores. Joey Meneses scores. (WSH-4, PHI-3)

WSH T5: Candelerio homers (11) to left-center field. (WSH-5, PHI-3)

PHI B7: Castellanos doubles (26) to LF. Kyle Schwarber scores. (WSH-5, PHI-4)

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
WSH 0 0 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 5 8 0
PHI 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 4 10 1

WP: Trevor Williams (5-4, 4.34 ERA) | LP: Ranger Suarez (2-3, 3.67 ERA) | SV: Hunter Harvey (8, 3.16 ERA)

TOG: 2:31 | ATT: 41,531

What’s on Deck?

The Phillies will begin a six-game road trip to the Sunshine State beginning on Monday in St. Petersburg against the Tampa Bay Rays.  The Phillies will send Aaron Nola to the mound against a yet-to-be-named starter for Tampa.  First pitch is set for 4:10 PM/EDT from the dilapidated Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

Topics  
