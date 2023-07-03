Phillies Final Score: Stone Garrett’s Grand Slam Dooms the Phils in Series Finale

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Washington Nationals LF Stone Garrett’s 3rd inning grand slam proved to be the difference as the Nats took the series finale from the Philadelphia Phillies, final score 5-4, on Sunday in South Philadelphia.
The Phillies jumped out to an early 3-0 lead thanks to 1st inning home runs from Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto. The lead would quickly evaporate in the Nats’ half of the 3rd inning. A less than effective Ranger Suarez, aided by a Brandon Marsh fielding error, allowed Garrett to put the Nationals on top with a grand slam. Suarez, who pitched so well in June, would also allow a solo home run to Jeimer Candelerio. In all, Suarez pitched 5.1 innings allowing five runs –all earned– while walking three and striking out five.
Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies.
PHI B1: Nick Castellanos homers (12) to CF. (WSH-0, PHI-1)
PHI B1: J.T. Realmuto homers (9) to left-center field. Bryce Harper scores. (WSH-0, PHI-3)
WSH T3: Stone Garrett hits a grand slam (5) to left-center field. Derek Hill scores. Jeimer Candelerio scores. Joey Meneses scores. (WSH-4, PHI-3)
WSH T5: Candelerio homers (11) to left-center field. (WSH-5, PHI-3)
PHI B7: Castellanos doubles (26) to LF. Kyle Schwarber scores. (WSH-5, PHI-4)
WP: Trevor Williams (5-4, 4.34 ERA) | LP: Ranger Suarez (2-3, 3.67 ERA) | SV: Hunter Harvey (8, 3.16 ERA)
TOG: 2:31 | ATT: 41,531
The Phillies will begin a six-game road trip to the Sunshine State beginning on Monday in St. Petersburg against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Phillies will send Aaron Nola to the mound against a yet-to-be-named starter for Tampa. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM/EDT from the dilapidated Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.