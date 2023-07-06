Phillies Final Score: Taijuan Walker Notches 10th Win of the 2023 MLB Regular Season

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Taijuan Walker notched his 10th win on the season, tying for the league lead, as the Phils defeated the Tampa Bay Rays, final score 8-5, on Wednesday in St. Petersburg.
Walker was less than perfect, allowing four earned runs and walking five over seven innings, but it was just enough as the Phils’ offense once again came to life. Nick Castellanos and Trea Turner powered the Phils’ with the long ball while Alec Bohm, Darick Hall, Brandon Marsh, J.T. Realmuto, and Bryson Stott all added RBI singles.
The win moves the Phillies to 46-39 on the season and remain in the third NL Wild Card spot as the All-Star break approaches.
Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies.
TB B1: Brandon Lowe doubles (6) to SS. Yandy Diaz and Randy Arozarena score. (PHI-0, TB-2)
PHI T2: Alec Bohm singles to CF. J.T. Realmuto scores. (PHI-1, TB-2)
PHI T2: Darick Hall singles to RF. Bryson Stott scores. (PHI-2, TB-2)
TB B2: Francisco Meija singles to RF. Taylor Walls scores. (PHI-2, TB-3)
PHI T3: Realmuto singles to CF. Bryce Harper scores. (PHI-3, TB-3)
TB B3: Luke Raley homers (15) to RF. (PHI-3, TB-4)
PHI T5: Trea Turner homers (9) to LF. (PHI-4, TB-4)
PHI T5: Stott singles to CF. Realmuto scores. (PHI-5, TB-4)
PHI T6: Nick Castellanos homers (13) to CF. (PHI-6, TB-4)
PHI T7: Brandon Marsh singles to RF. Stott and Bohm score. (PHI-8, TB-4)
WP: Taijuan Walker (10-3, 4.02 ERA) | LP: Yonny Chirinos (4-4, 3.95 ERA)
Time of Game: 2:40 | Attendance: 18,208
The Phillies and Rays will close out their three-game series on Thursday evening from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. The Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez to the mound looking for a three-game sweep of baseball’s best team. Tampa will look to avoid the sweep with Shawn Armstrong on the hill. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM/EDT.