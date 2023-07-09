Phillies Injury News: Bryce Harper OK After Injury Scare

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Philadelphia Phillies DH Bryce Harper is okay “just pretty sore” after being hit in his surgically repaired right elbow in Saturday afternoon’s 5-3 loss to the Miami Marlins. Harper, who was hit on the elbow in the 3rd inning, stayed in the game initially, however he did not appear for his at-bat in the 5th inning. X-rays were negative according to the team and Harper.
Highlights of what #Phillies Manager Rob Thomson said about Bryce Harper getting hit in the Elbow on the 3rd #PHIvsMIA #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/STYpXI3coF
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) July 8, 2023
Harper was 1-for-2 with a double before being leaving the game for precautionary reasons.
The Phils’ slugger will likely sitout Sunday’s finale against the Marlins to extend his break heading into the 2023 All-Star break. Harper is slashing .287/.381/.392 with 3 home runs, 25 RBIs, and a .773 OPS since returning to the lineup. The former NL MVP is hitting and getting on-base however his power numbers have not yet returned post-Tommy John surgery.