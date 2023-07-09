Phillies

Phillies Injury News: Bryce Harper OK After Injury Scare

May 12, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) reacts on home plate in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

 

Philadelphia Phillies DH Bryce Harper is okay “just pretty sore” after being hit in his surgically repaired right elbow in Saturday afternoon’s 5-3 loss to the Miami Marlins. Harper, who was hit on the elbow in the 3rd inning, stayed in the game initially, however he did not appear for his at-bat in the 5th inning.  X-rays were negative according to the team and Harper. 

Harper was 1-for-2 with a double before being leaving the game for precautionary reasons.

The Phils’ slugger will likely sitout Sunday’s finale against the Marlins to extend his break heading into the 2023 All-Star break.  Harper is slashing .287/.381/.392 with 3 home runs, 25 RBIs, and a .773 OPS since returning to the lineup.  The former NL MVP is hitting and getting on-base however his power numbers have not yet returned post-Tommy John surgery.

