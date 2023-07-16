Writer: Michael Lipinski

Phillies Injury News: Cristian Pache to Undergo Elbow Surgery

Jul 7, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Cristian Pache (19) watches his two-run home run clear the wall in the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

 

Philadelphia Phillies‘ outfielder Cristian Pache will undergo elbow surgery on Monday, July 17 according to multiple reports.  Pache, who was placed on the injured list prior to the Phillies’ weekend series against San Diego, will have an old screw removed.  Manager Rob Thomson expects Pache to return this season.

This marks the second time this season Pache will be undergoing surgery.  The 24-year-old previously missed six weeks after injuring his meniscus.  Pache had been playing well since returning from knee surgery with a .350/.409/.700 line over the past month. 

Cristian Pache Stats

YEAR AB AVG HR RBI SB OPS
2023 49 .327 2 8 1 .957
MLB Career 357 .179 6 30 3 .510
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
