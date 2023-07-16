Phillies Injury News: Cristian Pache to Undergo Elbow Surgery

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Philadelphia Phillies‘ outfielder Cristian Pache will undergo elbow surgery on Monday, July 17 according to multiple reports. Pache, who was placed on the injured list prior to the Phillies’ weekend series against San Diego, will have an old screw removed. Manager Rob Thomson expects Pache to return this season.
This marks the second time this season Pache will be undergoing surgery. The 24-year-old previously missed six weeks after injuring his meniscus. Pache had been playing well since returning from knee surgery with a .350/.409/.700 line over the past month.