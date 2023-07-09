Phillies Injury News: Jose Alvarado Returns to the IL with Elbow Issue

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Philadelphia Phillies LHP Jose Alvarado has been placed on the 15-day injured list with left elbow inflammation, the team announced prior to Sunday’s game against Miami. This is the second time this season Alvarado has landed on the IL with left elbow inflammation. In a corresponding move, the Phillies have recalled Andrew Bellatti from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Prior to today’s game, the Phillies placed left-handed pitcher José Alvarado on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to 7/7) with left elbow inflammation. To take his spot on the 26-man roster, right-handed pitcher Andrew Bellatti was recalled from triple-A Lehigh Valley.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 9, 2023
The move is retroactive to July 7. Alvarado will miss at least the first seven games after the All-Star break due to the elbow issue. Alvarado told the media he’s not concerned with the lastest elbow issue and it’s different from his previous injury. The 28-year-old has a 1.38 ERA with six saves and 39 strikeouts in 26 innings this season for the Phillies.