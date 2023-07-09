Phillies

Phillies Injury News: Jose Alvarado Returns to the IL with Elbow Issue

Michael Lipinski

Philadelphia Phillies LHP Jose Alvarado has been placed on the 15-day injured list with left elbow inflammation, the team announced prior to Sunday’s game against Miami.  This is the second time this season Alvarado has landed on the IL with left elbow inflammation. In a corresponding move, the Phillies have recalled Andrew Bellatti from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

The move is retroactive to July 7.  Alvarado will miss at least the first seven games after the All-Star break due to the elbow issue.  Alvarado told the media he’s not concerned with the lastest elbow issue and it’s different from his previous injury.  The 28-year-old has a 1.38 ERA with six saves and 39 strikeouts in 26 innings this season for the Phillies.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Phillies Injury News: Jose Alvarado Returns to the IL with Elbow Issue

Michael Lipinski  •  16min
Phillies
2023 MLB Draft Preview: Everything You Need to Know About the Phillies 2023 MLB Draft
Michael Lipinski  •  38min
Phillies
Phillies Injury News: Bryce Harper OK After Injury Scare
Michael Lipinski  •  14h
Phillies
Phillies vs. Marlins Final Score: Fish Stop Phillies Road Win Streak with 5-3 Win
Michael Lipinski  •  14h
Phillies
2023 MLB All-Star Game Rosters: Craig Kimbrel Added to 2023 NL All-Star Roster
Michael Lipinski  •  17h
Phillies
Phillies vs. Marlins Final Score: Cristian Pache’s Pinch-Hit Home Run Extends the Phillies Road Winning Streak to 13-Games
Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 7 2023
Phillies
Phillies vs. Marlins: Probable Pitchers, Lineups, & More
Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 7 2023
More Phillies News