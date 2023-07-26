Phillies Injury News: Phillies Top Prospect Andrew Painter Undergoes Successful Tommy John Surgery

Philadelphia Phillies top prospect RHP Andrew Painter underwent successful Tommy John surgery, the team announced late Tuesday evening. The procedure was performed by renowned orthopedist Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles. Painter also underwent an ulnar nerve transposition during the procedure. The 20-year-old will report to Clearwater by the end the week to begin rehabilitation, the report said.
Painter initially injured his elbow in early-March after a Spring Training outing. The Phils’ shutdown the right-hander with the hopes that rest and rehabilitation would allow Painter to be part of the Phils’ 2023 plans. Everything seemed on track, Dave Dombrowski said as much in early July before he was ultimately shut down a few weeks later. Painter’s rehab is expected to take 15-to-18 months, he will miss the entire 2024 baseball season.