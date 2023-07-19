Phillies

Phillies Injury News: Phils’ Medical Staff Recommends Tommy John Surgery for Andrew Painter

Michael Lipinski
Phillies Top Pitching Prospect Andrew Painter | Photo: MiLB Twitter

 

Talk about timing, a day after Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations shot down the idea of top pitching prospect Andrew Painter be a factor in 2023, the team announced they’re recommending Painter undergo Tommy John surgery.  Painter, 20, will consult with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday, July 24, according to a statement from the team.  He has been shut down since March 2 after experiencing elbow discomfort during a Spring Training game.

Generally speaking, a pitcher can resume baseball activities about 12-months after Tommy John surgery, however it usually takes up to 18-months for a pitcher to return to previous levels of performance.  Given the timing of Painter’s meeting with Dr. ElAttrache and a potential surgery, he’s not likely to factor into the Phillies’ plans until the start of the 2025 season.

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
