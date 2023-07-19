Phillies Injury News: Phils’ Medical Staff Recommends Tommy John Surgery for Andrew Painter

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Talk about timing, a day after Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations shot down the idea of top pitching prospect Andrew Painter be a factor in 2023, the team announced they’re recommending Painter undergo Tommy John surgery. Painter, 20, will consult with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday, July 24, according to a statement from the team. He has been shut down since March 2 after experiencing elbow discomfort during a Spring Training game.
Medical update on Andrew Painter: pic.twitter.com/L4lRv0kC4w
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 19, 2023
Generally speaking, a pitcher can resume baseball activities about 12-months after Tommy John surgery, however it usually takes up to 18-months for a pitcher to return to previous levels of performance. Given the timing of Painter’s meeting with Dr. ElAttrache and a potential surgery, he’s not likely to factor into the Phillies’ plans until the start of the 2025 season.