Phillies Injury News: Top Prospect Andrew Painter No Longer an Option in 2023

The news is not good on Philadelphia Phillies top prospect Andrew Painter. The 20-year-old pitching phenom, who was considered by many a near-lock for the No. 5 spot in the Phillies rotation, no longer factors in the teams’ 2023 plans, according to president of baseball ops Dave Dombrowski.
Speaking with MLB.com on Tuesday afternoon, Dombrowski addressed the Painter situation.
“We’re not counting on him as depth at this time. Where he is at this point, he has tenderness [in the elbow]. He’s still dealing with that. I mean, you can just do the math. It just doesn’t make sense. I think basically as of a couple of weeks ago when he had that [setback], in my own mind I thought that’s it for this year.”
Painter was shut down in Spring Training with what was determined to be a sprained right UCL. Multiple tests showed no structural issues and the prescription was rest and eventually a throwing program. Painter’s throwing program was reportedly going well up until a week or so ago when he experienced more discomfort leading to the latest shut down.
Time is on the Phillies’ side with Painter if there’s no need for Tommy John surgery. The Phils’ first round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, Painter will be 21-years-old when the season starts next year. However, if for some reason the club believes he should undergo the procedure, the Phils’ are likely to lose Painter for another full season.
More testing will be done, but Phillies’ fans should hold their collective breath as they await the latest news on Painter’s elbow.