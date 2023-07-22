Phillies Lineup Today: Bryce Harper Back as DH vs. Cleveland

The Philadelphia Phillies lineup is out for Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians from Progressive Field in Cleveland. A night after debuting at first base, Phils’ slugger Bryce Harper will once again be the designated hitter. The Phillies will look to put an end to a three-game losing streak on Saturday against Cleveland’s Tanner Bibee.
Saturday night in The Land #RingTheBell
📺: @NBCPhiladelphia
📻: @SportsRadioWIP
📱: https://t.co/HhDxScbmEV // https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/op7MezWxCK
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 22, 2023
Saturday night in The Land #RingTheBell
📺: @NBCPhiladelphia
📻: @SportsRadioWIP
📱: https://t.co/HhDxScbmEV // https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/op7MezWxCK
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 22, 2023
Guardians’ pitcher Tanner Bibee has never faced the Philadelphia Phillies.