Phillies Lineup Today: Bryce Harper Back as DH vs. Cleveland

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies lineup is out for Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians from Progressive Field in Cleveland.  A night after debuting at first base, Phils’ slugger Bryce Harper will once again be the designated hitter.  The Phillies will look to put an end to a three-game losing streak on Saturday against Cleveland’s Tanner Bibee.

Phillies Lineup vs. Guardians

Phillies Batters vs. Tanner Bibee

Guardians’ pitcher Tanner Bibee has never faced the Philadelphia Phillies.

