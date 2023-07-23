Phillies Lineup Today: Bryce Harper Back at First vs. Cleveland

The Philadelphia Phillies lineup is out for Sunday’s series finale against the Cleveland Guardians and Phils’ slugger Bryce Harper is once again at first base for the club. The Phils have lost four in a row and are looking to avoid a sweep by the lowly Guardians. Aaron Nola will take the mound for the Phillies against Cleveland’s Xzavion Curry.
Finale in CLE #RingTheBell
📺: @NBCPhiladelphia
📻: @SportsRadioWIP
📱: https://t.co/HhDxScbmEV // https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/o3Ew0MYi8B
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 23, 2023
Finale in CLE #RingTheBell
📺: @NBCPhiladelphia
📻: @SportsRadioWIP
📱: https://t.co/HhDxScbmEV // https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/o3Ew0MYi8B
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 23, 2023
Guardians’ pitcher Xzavion Curry has never faced the Philadelphia Phillies.