Phillies

Phillies Lineup Today: Bryce Harper Back at First vs. Cleveland

Michael Lipinski
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies lineup is out for Sunday’s series finale against the Cleveland Guardians and Phils’ slugger Bryce Harper is once again at first base for the club.  The Phils have lost four in a row and are looking to avoid a sweep by the lowly Guardians.  Aaron Nola will take the mound for the Phillies against Cleveland’s Xzavion Curry.

Phillies Lineup vs. Guardians

Phillies Batters vs. Xzavion Curry

Guardians’ pitcher Xzavion Curry has never faced the Philadelphia Phillies.

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
