Phillies Lineup Today: Bryce Harper in the Lineup vs. Brewers After Crazy Strikeout

Michael Lipinski
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies lineup is out for Thursday’s rubber match against the Milwaukee Brewers.  After a bizarre at-bat on Wednesday night, Bryce Harper remains in the Phillies lineup batting fourth and DH’ing.

Here’s a look at the Phillies lineup today versus the Brewers and how they fair against the Brewers’ starter.

Phillies Lineup vs. Brewers

Phillies Batters vs. Corbin Burnes

vs. Batters Table
Name PA AB H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS SH SF IBB HBP GDP missG
Kyle Schwarber 13 10 2 0 0 1 1 3 5 .200 .385 .500 .885 0 0 0 0 0
Nick Castellanos 9 7 2 0 0 1 1 1 2 .286 .444 .714 1.159 0 0 0 1 0
Trea Turner 7 7 4 1 0 0 1 0 1 .571 .571 .714 1.286 0 0 0 0 0
Edmundo Sosa 6 5 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 .000 .000 .000 .000 0 1 0 0 0
Bryce Harper 5 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 .000 .000 .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0
Alec Bohm 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 .000 .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0
J.T. Realmuto 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 .500 .000 .500 0 0 0 0 0
Bryson Stott 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 .000 .000 .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0
Total 55 46 9 1 0 2 5 6 19 .196 .309 .348 .657 0 1 0 2 0
Has not faced Corbin Burnes: Drew Ellis, Darick Hall, Brandon Marsh, Johan Rojas and Garrett Stubbs.
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

