Phillies Lineup Today: Bryce Harper Still at DH vs. Brewers Plus Phillies Prop Bets

Michael Lipinski
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies lineup is out for Tuesday’s contest against the Milwaukee Brewers.  The highly anticipated debut of Bryce Harper at first base will have to wait at least another day, the Phils’ superstar is penciled in as the designated hitter and batting cleanup. Other notable lineup changes include Brandon Marsh starting in center field against Milwaukee’s Julio Teheran.

Here’s a look at the Phillies lineup today versus the Brewers and how they fair against the Brewers’ starter.  Plus, two Phillies prop bets heading into the game.

Phillies Lineup vs. Brewers

Phillies Batters vs. Julio Teheran

vs. Batters Table
Name PA AB H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS SH SF IBB HBP GDP
Bryce Harper 60 47 19 3 0 9 21 12 7 .404 .533 1.043 1.576 0 0 2 1 1
J.T. Realmuto 34 30 7 2 0 1 5 1 1 .233 .273 .400 .673 0 1 0 1 0
Trea Turner 27 25 10 2 0 1 1 2 6 .400 .444 .600 1.044 0 0 0 0 0
Kyle Schwarber 13 12 5 2 0 0 1 1 1 .417 .462 .583 1.045 0 0 0 0 0
Nick Castellanos 6 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 1 .250 .500 .250 .750 0 0 0 0 0
Total 194 166 49 12 0 11 30 23 31 .295 .389 .566 .955 0 1 2 3 2
Has not faced Julio Teheran: Alec Bohm, Drew Ellis, Darick Hall, Brandon Marsh, Johan Rojas, Edmundo Sosa, Bryson Stott, and Garrett Stubbs.

Phillies vs. Brewers Prop Bets – Home Runs Over/Under

Players Props Odds Play
Bryce Harper, Over 0.5 HR +320 BetMGM logo
Trea Turner. Over 0.5 HR +425 BetMGM logo

 

Harper and Turner have hit Teheran well over their careers, particularly Harper who has slugged nine homers off the former Atlanta Braves’ starter.  Both players are in the + category according to BetMGM to homer in today’s game.  It’s a bet worth taking considering recent trends and past performances.

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
