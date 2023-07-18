Phillies Lineup Today: Bryce Harper Still at DH vs. Brewers Plus Phillies Prop Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
The Philadelphia Phillies lineup is out for Tuesday’s contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. The highly anticipated debut of Bryce Harper at first base will have to wait at least another day, the Phils’ superstar is penciled in as the designated hitter and batting cleanup. Other notable lineup changes include Brandon Marsh starting in center field against Milwaukee’s Julio Teheran.
Here’s a look at the Phillies lineup today versus the Brewers and how they fair against the Brewers’ starter. Plus, two Phillies prop bets heading into the game.
Kickin’ off another series. #RingTheBell
📺: @NBCSPhilly
📻: @SportsRadioWIP
📱: https://t.co/HhDxScbmEV // https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/ZKFnHF4CBJ
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 18, 2023
Harper and Turner have hit Teheran well over their careers, particularly Harper who has slugged nine homers off the former Atlanta Braves’ starter. Both players are in the + category according to BetMGM to homer in today’s game. It’s a bet worth taking considering recent trends and past performances.