Phillies Lineup Today: Edmundo Sosa Starts vs. Brewers Plus Phillies Prop Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
The Philadelphia Phillies lineup is out for Wednesday evenings contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Bryce Harper is once again batting fourth and is the designated hitter for the Phillies. Edmundo Sosa will start at third base against Brewers’ starter Colin Rea.
Here’s a look at the Phillies lineup today versus the Brewers and how they fair against the Brewers’ starter. Plus, two Phillies prop bets heading into the game.
game 2️⃣ #RingTheBell
📺: @NBCSPhilly
📻: @SportsRadioWIP
📱: https://t.co/HhDxScbmEV // https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/3TrOW1cE4N
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 19, 2023
game 2️⃣ #RingTheBell
📺: @NBCSPhilly
📻: @SportsRadioWIP
📱: https://t.co/HhDxScbmEV // https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/3TrOW1cE4N
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 19, 2023
A Kyle Schwarber home run prop bet doesn’t seem like anything fun but it might just be guaranteed money. Schwarber ripped his 26th homer of the season in Tuesday’s 4-3 Phillies win over the Brewers. Trea Turner is the only Phils’ player to have a hit off of Rea, a whole one! Turner is batting .276 over the past month with three home runs.