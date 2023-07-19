Phillies

Phillies Lineup Today: Edmundo Sosa Starts vs. Brewers Plus Phillies Prop Bets

Michael Lipinski
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies lineup is out for Wednesday evenings contest against the Milwaukee Brewers.  Bryce Harper is once again batting fourth and is the designated hitter for the Phillies.  Edmundo Sosa will start at third base against Brewers’ starter Colin Rea.

Here’s a look at the Phillies lineup today versus the Brewers and how they fair against the Brewers’ starter.  Plus, two Phillies prop bets heading into the game.

Phillies Lineup vs. Brewers

Phillies Batters vs. Colin Rea

vs. Batters Table
Name PA AB H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS SH SF IBB HBP GDP missG
Bryce Harper 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 .000 .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0
Trea Turner 3 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333 .333 .667 1.000 0 0 0 0 1
J.T. Realmuto 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 .000 .000 .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0
Nick Castellanos 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 .000 .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0
Total 11 11 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 .091 .091 .182 .273 0 0 0 0 1
Provided by Stathead.com
Has not faced Colin Rea: Alec Bohm, Drew Ellis, Darick Hall, Brandon Marsh, Johan Rojas, Kyle Schwarber, Edmundo Sosa, Bryson Stott, and Garrett Stubbs.

Phillies vs. Brewers Prop Bets – Home Runs Over/Under

Players Props Odds Play
Kyle Schwarber, Over 0.5 HR +225 BetMGM logo
Trea Turner. Over 0.5 HR +500 BetMGM logo

 

A Kyle Schwarber home run prop bet doesn’t seem like anything fun but it might just be guaranteed money.  Schwarber ripped his 26th homer of the season in Tuesday’s 4-3 Phillies win over the Brewers.  Trea Turner is the only Phils’ player to have a hit off of Rea, a whole one! Turner is batting .276 over the past month with three home runs.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Phillies Lineup Today: Edmundo Sosa Starts vs. Brewers Plus Phillies Prop Bets

Michael Lipinski  •  10s
Phillies
Phillies Injury News: Phils’ Medical Staff Recommends Tommy John Surgery for Andrew Painter
Michael Lipinski  •  2h
Phillies
Phillies Injury News: Top Prospect Andrew Painter No Longer an Option in 2023
Michael Lipinski  •  2h
Phillies
MLB Trade Deadline: Phillies Trade Deadline Needs, Potential Partner Teams, and Trade Targets
Michael Lipinski  •  3h
Phillies
Phillies News: 2023 MLB Draft First Round Pick Aidan Miller Signs with Phillies
Michael Lipinski  •  23h
Phillies
Phillies Lineup Today: Bryce Harper Still at DH vs. Brewers Plus Phillies Prop Bets
Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 18 2023
Phillies
Phillies vs. Brewers: Probable Pitchers, Team Leaders, and More
Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 18 2023
More Phillies News