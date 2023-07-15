Phillies

Phillies Lineup Today: Phils’ Bryce Harper OUT vs. Padres Starter Blake Snell in Doubleheader Game One! Plus Phillies Bets for Game One!

Michael Lipinski
May 12, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) reacts on home plate in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

 

The Philadelphia Phillies lineup for game one of a split day/night doubleheader on Saturday against the San Diego Padres has been posted.  Phils’ designated hitter Bryce Harper is out of the lineup for game one against San Diego’s starting pitcher Blake Snell.

Here’s a look at how the Phillies lineup matches up against the Padres starter and a few prop bets for youse to consider.

Phillies Lineup Today vs. Blake Snell

HITTERS H-AB HR RBI K AVG
K. Schwarber DH
 1-6 0 2 2 .167
T. Turner SS
 3-18 0 3 8 .167
N. Castellanos RF
 2-14 0 0 4 .143
A. Bohm 3B
 3-10 0 2 4 .300
J.T. Realmuto C
 4-13 1 3 4 .308
D. Ellis 1B
 0-4 0 0 3 .000
E. Sosa 2B
 1-4 0 1 2 .250
B. Marsh LF
 0-2 0 0 2 .000
J. Rojas CF
 —–

Phillies vs. Padres Best Bets

Bet Padres Phillies Play
Moneyline -160 +135 BetMGM logo
Spread -1.5 (+100) +1.5 (-120) BetMGM logo
Total Runs Over 9 (-110) Under 9 (-110) BetMGM logo
Topics  
