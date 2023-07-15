Phillies Lineup Today: Phils’ Bryce Harper OUT vs. Padres Starter Blake Snell in Doubleheader Game One! Plus Phillies Bets for Game One!

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
The Philadelphia Phillies lineup for game one of a split day/night doubleheader on Saturday against the San Diego Padres has been posted. Phils’ designated hitter Bryce Harper is out of the lineup for game one against San Diego’s starting pitcher Blake Snell.
Here’s a look at how the Phillies lineup matches up against the Padres starter and a few prop bets for youse to consider.