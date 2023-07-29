Phillies

Phillies Lineup Tonight: Trea Turner Drops in the Lineup vs. Pirates’ Quinn Priester

Michael Lipinski
Jun 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) in action against the Detroit Tigers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

 

Despite turning out some fantastic plays in the field, Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner has been struggling at the plate.  After two-days off, Turner returned to the Phils’ lineup on Friday and promptly went 0-for-5 from his customary spot in the two hole.  Phils’ manager Rob Thomson dodged questions about Turner’s spot in the lineup likely to not offend the 10-year veteran.  But ultimately Thomson had to make a move and it’s finally occured.  Turner has been dropped to the seventh spot in the lineup for Saturday’s game against Pittsburgh.

Here’s what the Phillies lineup looks like against Pittsburgh’s Quinn Priester, whom they’ve never faced.

Phillies Lineup vs. Quinn Preister

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

