Phillies Midseason Awards 2023: Biggest Surprises & Disappointments at the MLB All-Star Break

The Philadelphia Phillies have hit the unofficial halfway point of the 2023 MLB season. The Fightins sit at 48-41 trailing the Atlanta Braves in the NL East by a whopping 12.0 games and the San Francisco Giants by 0.5 games for the last NL Wild Card spot.
Here’s a look at the Phillies’ biggest surprises and disappointments –the MVP’s and LVP’s if you will (Dusty voice) — from the first half of the 2023 Philadelphia Phillies season.
Nick Castellanos: To call Castellanos’ turnaround incredible would be an understatement. The Phils’ outfielder entered the 2023 regular season with a target on his back after woefully underperforming in 2022 including during the Phillies World Series run. Castellanos spoke at length about not being comfortable in Philadelphia, not because of the team, fans, etc., but because of the whirlwind surrounding his signing with the team prior to the 2022 season. In spring training, he stated that was much more comfortable heading into the 2023 season and that has proven to be true.
Castellanos has been the most consistent Phillies offensive player in the first half of the regular season. Selected to his second All-Star Game, Castellanos is slashing .301/.344/.496 with a .840 OPS, 13 HR, 55 RBI, and 26 2B. Castellanos’ 13 home runs on the season has already tied his home run mark from 2022. His 26 doubles ranks third and 104 runs scored ranks fifth in the National League, respectively.
Craig Kimbrel: The Phillies took a chance signing Craig Kimbrel to a one-year contract prior to the 2023 season and at first it looked like it was a disastrous decision. Kimbrel started the season with an ERA that ballooned above 8.00 in May. Since then, the now nine-time All-Star, has pitched to a 0.69 ERA and has become the rock at the back end of the Phillies’ bullpen. Kimbrel is 14-for-14 in save situations this seasons and has a 13.9 K/9 rate.
Kimbrel’s turnaround is a massive reason for the Phillies run of success since June 1st and helped earn him another All-Star selection. His veteran leadership — Kimbrel has appeared in 23 Postseason games in his career — will aid a Phillies team that is looking to run down a Postseason berth for the second consecutive season.
The Daycare, Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott: Not too shabby for a bunch of kids! Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott are turning into the next set of home-grown superstars in the organization. They’re fun to watch and play the game with an edge that hasn’t been seen in Philadelphia since “The Man” patrolled the infield. They’re also coming through when the team needs them the most.
Bohm is slashing .280/.328/.426 with a .754 OPS, 9 HR, 57 RBI, and 15 2B. Stott is slashing .301/.338/.422 with a .760 OPS, 7 HR, 33 RBI, 15 2B, and 2 3B.
The pair has solidified themselves as integral pieces to the lineup and the Phillies run towards another Postseason berth.
Trea Turner: The Phillies biggest offseason addition has also been the Phillies biggest disappointment, at least offensively, through the first half of the season. Perhaps, Trea Turner is dealing with a situation similar to Nick Castellanos from a year ago and he’s just slow to acclimate to his new home.
Turner is hitting .247 with 10 HR, 32 RBI, 18 2B, and 19 SB for the season. The batting average and lack of steals is particularly concerning. Tuner’s lowest career batting average in season where he’s played 70+ games (non-COVID) is .271 in 2018 with the Washington Nationals. If the Phillies are looking to make a run towards another Postseason berth they will need their high-priced free agent to come through during the second half of the season.
J.T. Realmuto: At first glance, J.T. Realmuto’s stats aren’t that bad. Realmuto is slashing .249/.307/.460 with a .766 OPS, 10 HR, 34 RBI, 20 2B, and 5 3B. Yes, the average is low, but Realmuto tends to be a second half hitter especially pertaining to his batting average. What is concerning is Realmuto is hitting a woeful .184 with runners in scoring position (RISP) with 17 strikeouts. The Phillies need the Realmuto of 2022 that batted .266 with RISP and drove in 56 runs.
Aaron Nola: Maybe it’s the 230.2 innings pitched in 2022 that’s catching up to Aaron Nola. Or maybe it’s the expectations were too high for Aaron Nola. Or maybe Aaron Nola is/was too concern with his pending free agency. Whatever the reason, the Phillies have been hamstrung by the up and down performance by one of their supposed aces. Nola is 8-6 on the season with a 4.39 ERA and 21 home runs allowed in 19-games. While Nola is giving the Phillies some much needed innings, he’s allowing an average of four-runs-plus a game. The only thing consistent about Aaron Nola is his lack of consistency.
