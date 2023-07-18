Phillies

Phillies News: 2023 MLB Draft First Round Pick Aidan Miller Signs with Phillies

Michael Lipinski
Aug 28, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, US; East infielder Aidan Miller (16) during the Perfect Game All-American Classic high school baseball game at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

 

The Philadelphia Phillies and 2023 MLB Draft first round pick INF Aidan Miller have agreed to terms, according to MLB Pipeline‘s Jim Callis. The deal is worth a reported $3.1 million, slightly over the $2.9 million value for the 27th slot.  The Phillies have not officially announced the signing.

Miller, 19, was committed to playing college baseball for the University of Arkansas.  The righty projects as a third baseman or shortstop at the professional level and was highly thought of for his quick hands and power.  Miller was ranked the N0. 6 overall prospect and No 2. shortstop prospect in the nation according to Perfect Game.  The Mitchell High School (Trinity, FL) product will now begin his journey to Major League Baseball in his own backyard.  Miller’s amateur career has been played in Florida in the shadow of the Carpenter Complex in Clearwater.

