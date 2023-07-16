Phillies News: Bryce Harper to Play First Base This Week

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
The day is finally coming, Philadelphia Phillies‘ slugger Bryce Harper will play first base during the upcoming series against the Milwaukee Brewers, according to manager Rob Thomson. Harper has played first base twice in his 12-year MLB career, once with the Phillies and once with Washington.
Harper’s return to the field will allow the Phillies more flexibility with other position players, notably moving Kyle Schwarber to designated hitter. Schwarber’s defensive liabilities have cost the Phillies a handful of games this season, the most glaring a two-run error against Atlanta on June 23. The error led to a five-run Braves inning and loss in extras for the Phillies.
Harper has been working on his first base skills since early April when he approached Phils’ president of baseball ops Dave Dombrowski with the idea of playing the infield. Phils’ infield coach Bobby Dickerson has been working extensively with Harper on the transition to first base and has been impressed with MV3’s ability to pick up the position. Harper began throwing to other bases from first base earlier in the month.
The Phillies have not officially announced the lineup move and likely won’t do so until lineups are posted. Harper’s hitting .298 with four home runs, and 25 RBI’s since returning from Tommy John surgery earlier this off-season.