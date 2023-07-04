Phillies News: Craig Kimbrel Named NL Reliever of the Month

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Philadelphia Phillies reliever Craig Kimbrel has turned it around since starting the season with a 5.85 ERA. Kimbrel posted a 0.69 ERA for the month of June, striking out 21 and notching five saves. He was awarded the NL Reliever of the Month by Major League Baseball, the league announced over the weekend.
Your National League Reliever of the Month for June: Craig Kimbrel
Congrats Craig! pic.twitter.com/fvkBe9R0GR
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 3, 2023
Kimbrel, 35, signed a 1-year/$10MM deal with Philadelphia prior to the 2023 MLB season. This is the second time Kimbrel has won the Reliever of the Month award (2017- Boston). Kimbrel is 5-1 with a 3.71 ERA, 54 K, a 1.029 WHIP, and a 14.3 K/9 this season. He is also 12-for-12 in the saves department for the Phillies.