Phillies

Phillies News: Craig Kimbrel Named NL Reliever of the Month

Michael Lipinski

Philadelphia Phillies reliever Craig Kimbrel has turned it around since starting the season with a 5.85 ERA.  Kimbrel posted a 0.69 ERA for the month of June, striking out 21 and notching five saves.  He was awarded the NL Reliever of the Month by Major League Baseball, the league announced over the weekend.

Kimbrel, 35, signed a 1-year/$10MM deal with Philadelphia prior to the 2023 MLB season. This is the second time Kimbrel has won the Reliever of the Month award (2017- Boston).  Kimbrel is 5-1 with a 3.71 ERA, 54 K, a 1.029 WHIP, and a 14.3 K/9 this season.  He is also 12-for-12 in the saves department for the Phillies.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Phillies Final Score: Aaron Nola K’s 12 in 3-1 Win Over Tampa Bay

Michael Lipinski  •  25min
Phillies
Phillies News: Craig Kimbrel Named NL Reliever of the Month
Michael Lipinski  •  2min
Phillies
Phillies vs. Rays: Probable Pitchers, Advanced Stats, and More
Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 3 2023
Phillies
2023 MLB All-Star Game Rosters: Nick Castellanos to Represent the Phillies on 2023 NL All-Star Roster
Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 2 2023
Phillies
Phillies Final Score: Stone Garrett’s Grand Slam Dooms the Phils in Series Finale
Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 2 2023
Phillies
Phillies Roster Update: Darick Hall Recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley
Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 2 2023
Phillies
Phillies Final Score: Fightins Offense Explodes Like Twitter in 19-4 Win Over Washington
Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 1 2023
More Phillies News