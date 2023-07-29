Phillies Roster News: Rule 5 Draft Pick Noah Song Designated for Assignment

Philadelphia Phillies Rule 5 Draft pick Noah Song (Boston) has been designated for assignment, the team announced on Saturday afternoon. The move comes a day after Song finished his minor league rehabilitation assignment. Song, a United States Naval Academy graduate, was selected in the Rule 5 Draft from the Red Sox earlier this offseason.
Because Song is a Rule 5 pick, the Phillies will now have to trade him by the end of the 2023 MLB trade deadline on Tuesday at 6:00 PM/EDT. If he is not traded and clears waivers, Song must be offered back to the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox could choose not to take Song back and he will remain with the Phillies organization.