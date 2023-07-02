Phillies

Phillies Roster Update: Darick Hall Recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley

Michael Lipinski
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies have recalled 1B Darick Hall from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, the team announced prior to Sunday’s series finale against the Washington Nationals.  In a corresponding move, the Phils’ optioned 1B Kody Clemens to the IronPigs. Hall is in the lineup and playing first base in Sunday’s game. It will be Hall’s first at-bats at the Major League level since early-April when he underwent thumb surgery.

Hall’s return to the big league’s comes as no surprise.  The left-handed home run threat was on a heater with Triple-A Lehigh Valley slashing .325/.406/.538 with 3 home runs, 6 doubles, and 15 RBIs in 21 games for the IronPigs.  Hall only appeared in 6 games for the Phils’ prior to going on the injured list with his thumb injury.  In his career, Hall has a .247 batting average with 9 home runs and 17 RBIs.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

