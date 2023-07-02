Phillies Roster Update: Darick Hall Recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
The Philadelphia Phillies have recalled 1B Darick Hall from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, the team announced prior to Sunday’s series finale against the Washington Nationals. In a corresponding move, the Phils’ optioned 1B Kody Clemens to the IronPigs. Hall is in the lineup and playing first base in Sunday’s game. It will be Hall’s first at-bats at the Major League level since early-April when he underwent thumb surgery.
Prior to today’s game against the Washington Nationals, the Phillies recalled INF Darick Hall from Lehigh Valley (AAA). To make room for Hall on the 26-man roster, INF Kody Clemens was optioned to Lehigh Valley.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 2, 2023
Hall’s return to the big league’s comes as no surprise. The left-handed home run threat was on a heater with Triple-A Lehigh Valley slashing .325/.406/.538 with 3 home runs, 6 doubles, and 15 RBIs in 21 games for the IronPigs. Hall only appeared in 6 games for the Phils’ prior to going on the injured list with his thumb injury. In his career, Hall has a .247 batting average with 9 home runs and 17 RBIs.