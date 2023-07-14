Phillies

Phillies Transactions: Phils to Promote Johan Rojas, Drew Ellis

Maranda Jo Shinn
Courtesy Reading Fightins Social Media

Top Philadelphia Phillies prospects Drew Ellis and Johan Rojas are being called up to the major leagues, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic.

Taking Christian Pache’s spot (due to injury), Rojas posts a 0.308 batting average with 9 HRs, 45 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases with the Reading Fightins in just 76 games this season.

Many tout him as the most improved player in the Phillies farm system and, just a few weeks ago, he made a Sports Center Top 10 diving catch for Reading, catching much of the public’s eye in the meantime. Fantastically gifted in both speed and determination, it will be interesting to see how he fills Pache’s shoes in his upcoming games as a Phillie.

Drew Ellis will also be brought up (again) to the majors this week.

Ellis, 27, prospered during his brief stint with the Phillies earlier this season, posting a .919 OPS with two homers in just eight games. Notably, those two homers were made back on June 4th in an 11-3 win versus the Nationals. While Ellis looks to take Josh Harrison’s spot at 3rd base, he has the ability to fill in at multiple infield positions.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Maranda Jo Shinn

Maranda Jo Shinn

View All Posts By Maranda Jo Shinn

Maranda Jo Shinn

View All Posts By Maranda Jo Shinn

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Phillies Transactions: Phils to Promote Johan Rojas, Drew Ellis

Maranda Jo Shinn  •  3h
Phillies
Phillies vs. Padres: Probable Pitchers, Advanced Stats, and More
Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 13 2023
Phillies
2024 MLB Schedule Release: Five Must Do Road Trips on the 2024 Philadelphia Phillies Schedule
Michael Lipinski  •  21h
Phillies
2024 MLB Schedule Release: 2024 Philadelphia Phillies Schedule Includes Road Trips to Baltimore and Boston
Michael Lipinski  •  22h
Phillies
Best MLB Bets: Phillies Playoff Odds, Prop Bets, and More for the Second Half of the MLB Season
Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 13 2023
Phillies
2023 MLB Draft Grades: Philadelphia Phillies Draft Results, Expert Grades, and MLB Draft Analysis
Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 13 2023
Phillies
Phillies Trade Deadline Targets: Could Nolan Arenado Be on His Way to Philadelphia?
Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 12 2023
More Phillies News