Phillies Transactions: Phils to Promote Johan Rojas, Drew Ellis

Top Philadelphia Phillies prospects Drew Ellis and Johan Rojas are being called up to the major leagues, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic.
The Phillies are indeed calling up Johan Rojas, as @mikedeportes reported. It sounds like Cristian Pache could go on the IL with a minor injury. Rojas would fill Pache's role for now.
Drew Ellis is expected to be recalled for Josh Harrison, who went on IL.
— Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) July 14, 2023
Taking Christian Pache’s spot (due to injury), Rojas posts a 0.308 batting average with 9 HRs, 45 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases with the Reading Fightins in just 76 games this season.
Many tout him as the most improved player in the Phillies farm system and, just a few weeks ago, he made a Sports Center Top 10 diving catch for Reading, catching much of the public’s eye in the meantime. Fantastically gifted in both speed and determination, it will be interesting to see how he fills Pache’s shoes in his upcoming games as a Phillie.
Drew Ellis will also be brought up (again) to the majors this week.
Ellis, 27, prospered during his brief stint with the Phillies earlier this season, posting a .919 OPS with two homers in just eight games. Notably, those two homers were made back on June 4th in an 11-3 win versus the Nationals. While Ellis looks to take Josh Harrison’s spot at 3rd base, he has the ability to fill in at multiple infield positions.