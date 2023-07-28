Phillies Trade Deadline Targets: Five Right-Handed Outfielders the Phillies Could Target at the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline

As the 2023 MLB trade deadline approaches, Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball ops Dave Dombrowski is on the record stating the club is in the market for a right-handed hitting corner outfielder. With the 2023 MLB trade deadline approaching – the deadline is August 1 at 6:00 PM/EDT – here’s a look at feasible corner outfielders that fit the profile the Phillies are allegedly looking for.
Colorado OF/DH Randal Grichuk is one of the best hitters on the last place Rockies and is likely to be moved at the trade deadline. Grichuk, 31, is on pace for his best statistical season in his 10-year Major League career. He’s able to play all three outfield positions, which would give the Phillies flexibility and has some pop in his bat. He’s hit over 20 home runs in five of his ten Major League seasons including a career high 31 home runs in 2019. The New York Yankees are also reportedly interested in Grichuk’s services, according to reports.
Boston is looking to move on from OF Adam Duvall and the Phillies are reportedly “in the mix” to acquire the 34-year-old slugger. Duvall is two-season removed from a 38-home run, 113 RBI season with Miami and Atlanta, both career highs. Like Grichuk, Duvall can play all three outfield positions giving the Phillies flexibility with the outfield. He’s also relatively cheap, signing a one-year, $7 million contract with Boston before the 2023 regular season. Duvall likes hitting at Citizens Bank Park, slashing .339/.374/.687 with 11 homers and 30 RBIs in 33-games in South Philadelphia.
The New York Mets are firmly in “sell-mode” ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline after moving former Phils’ reliever David Robertson to the Miami Marlins. Like Tommy Pham, Mark Canha has been tied to multiple teams ahead of the August 1 trade deadline. Canha, 34, would –repetitive here– be flexible with their outfielders and first base. Unlike others mentioned so far, Canha is a bit of a liability at the plate. He can hit with some power, however he’s been relatively consistent with averages under .260 in eight of his ten MLB years.
Like Mark Canha, St. Louis outfielder Dylan Carlson could be a nice, cheap fit for the Philadelphia Phillies. Carlson has the ability to play all three positions in the outfield, however he’s primarily been playing centerfield for the Cards. A switch-hitter, Carlson is two-years removed from a .266, 18 homer, 65 RBI season with the Redbirds. There’s a belief that Carlson needs more consistent playing time to turn into an above-average MLB player. He can certainly get that type of time in Philadelphia.
Despite being just 4.5 games out of the final AL Wild Card spot, Seattle could reportedly trade slugger Teoscar Hernandez ahead of the August 1 trade deadline. Hernandez, 30, is one-year removed from an All-Star Game appearance with Toronto. In the past three-seasons, including 2023 to date, Hernandez has clubbed 73 home runs and 251 RBIs. Hernandez has won two Louisville Silver Slugger Awards and plays a solid right field. Trading for Hernandez SHOULD be a no brainer for the Phillies. In addition to his power numbers and outfield play, Hernandez is on the tail end of a one-year, $14 million deal with Seattle. The issue holding the Phillies back on trading for Hernandez is Seattle’s reported return. The M’s are interested in starting pitching in return for Hernandez, according to Ken Rosenthal. The Phillies don’t have much MLB ready talent but perhaps Seattle is willing to take a shot on a rehab project such as Bailey Falter or an up-and-comer like Griff McGarry.