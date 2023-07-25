Phillies

Phillies Trade Deadline Targets: Five Starting Pitchers the Phillies Could Target at the MLB Trade Deadline

Michael Lipinski
Mar 31, 2022; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski looks on from the stands in a game against the New York Yankees during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

As the 2023 Major League Baseball trade deadline approaches, the Philadelphia Phillies are once again in the position to make a run for another World Series appearance.  One of the (apparent) side effects of the 2022 World Series run has been in the inconsistency of starters Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler.  The Phils’ need for a consistent presence in the rotation –preferably a starter with postseason experience– is not lost on president of baseball ops Dave Dombrowski.  

 

“Probably like every organization is baseball, obviously you’re looking at starting pitching depth. That would be something we keep our eyes open to.” 

 

  • Dave Dombrowski on the 2023 Phillies Trade Deadline Plans via Todd Zolecki

 

Here’s a look at five pitchers the Phillies could target ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline.

LHP Blake Snell | San Diego Padres

May 6, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell (4) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
YEAR W L SV ERA IP SO WHIP
2023 6 8 0 2.67 108.0 143 1.28
MLB Career 63 54 0 3.32 920.2 1132 1.25
Like the rest of the 2023 San Diego Padres, starting pitcher Blake Snell is having an up and down season despite his stats.  In his last outing, a 4-0 loss to Toronto, Snell walked seven in just over 5 innings of work.  It was an uncharacteristic outing for Snell whose career BB/9 is an even 4.0.  That seems to be the story of Snell’s 2023 season.  Despite his 6-8 record, and some obscure outings, Snell is posting his second-best career ERA (2.67).  More importantly, Snell has pitched in eight postseason series including the 2020 World Series.  In 12 postseason games, Snell has a 4-3 record with a 3.33 ERA.  A change of scenery may do him good, and he has the postseason resume the Phillies are looking for.
Jul 23, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (47) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

LHP Jordan Montgomery | St. Louis Cardinals

YEAR W L SV ERA IP SO WHIP
2023 6 7 0 3.12 109.2 101 1.22
MLB Career 34 30 0 3.73 676.0 640 1.22

Despite his last outing where he gave up seven earned runs, Jordan Montgomery has been one of the better stories in St. Louis.  The 30-year-old is pitching to a 3.37 ERA and has allowed one earned run or less in four-of-five outings.  Additionally, Montgomery spent the first six seasons of his career with the New York Yankees.  He’s used to big expectations from a large media market team on the run towards a postseason berth.  Montgomery also has been on the roster for three postseason series, pitching in two.  He has a 1.35 postseason ERA with seven strikeouts.  The big market pressure and postseason experience make him a prime candidate for the Phillies.

May 23, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez | Detroit Tigers

YEAR W L SV ERA IP SO WHIP
2023 6 5 0 2.69 83.2 88 0.97
MLB Career 75 49 0 4.03 1031.1 1052 1.29

The Philadelphia Phillies front office is very familiar with Tigers’ starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez.  Rodriguez and Phils’ prez of baseball ops Dave Dombrowski spent 2015-2019 together as part of the Boston Red Sox including a 2018 World Series Championship.  The 30-year-old is having his best statistical season as a Major League player with a 2.69 ERA, 1.9 BB/9, and 9.5 SO/9.  Rodriguez has pitched in six postseason series including the World Series but has not pitched well.  His career postseason record is 1-1 with 6.35 ERA in 11 games. Meh.  If the Phils were to acquire Rodriguez they would have his service through the 2026 MLB regular season which means the Tigers would likely want a bigger haul. 

Jun 15, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) throws against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

RHP Marcus Stroman | Chicago Cubs

YEAR W L SV ERA IP SO WHIP
2023 10 7 0 3.09 122.1 105 1.14
MLB Career 77 74 1 3.57 1289.1 1077 1.24

Marcus Stroman is the popular name during the 2023 MLB trade deadline cycle.  The two-time MLB All-Star, Stroman is one of the bright spots for a very bad Chicago Cubs team and has been connected to his former club, the Toronto Blue Jays.  The 32-year-old signed a two-year, $50 million deal with a player option for 2024 prior to the 2022 season.  Stroman is expected to opt out of his contract and test free agency making him a high-priced rental for a postseason run.  A veteran of four MLB postseason series, Stroman has a 1-1 postseason record with a 4.40 ERA in five starts.  He makes sense for the Phillies from an experience and stuff perspective; however, the Cubs are likely looking for a haul that the Phils’ might not want to give up.

Nov 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning in game five of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

RHP Justin Verlander | New York Mets

YEAR W L SV ERA IP SO WHIP
2023 4 5 0 3.47 83.0 70 1.16
MLB Career 248 138 0 3.25 3246.0 3268 1.12

If the Phillies are looking for a veteran starter with a postseason resume, then Justin Verlander is their guy.  Verlander, 40, has pitched in 22 postseason series including FIVE World Series dating back to 2006 with the Detroit Tigers.  Verlander practically has a “pick me” neon sign above his head.  The Phillies would likely have to give up a decent amount for the 40-year-old nine-time MLB All-Star, he signed a two-year, $86.67 million deal with the Mets prior to the season.  Despite his age, Verlander has pitched well as of late for New York going 2-1 in his last five outings only allowing more than three-earned runs once.  The addition of Verlander would immediately give the Phils’ a potent piece to the rotation the team is sorely lacking.

