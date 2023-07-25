Phillies Trade Deadline Targets: Five Starting Pitchers the Phillies Could Target at the MLB Trade Deadline

As the 2023 Major League Baseball trade deadline approaches, the Philadelphia Phillies are once again in the position to make a run for another World Series appearance. One of the (apparent) side effects of the 2022 World Series run has been in the inconsistency of starters Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler. The Phils’ need for a consistent presence in the rotation –preferably a starter with postseason experience– is not lost on president of baseball ops Dave Dombrowski.
“Probably like every organization is baseball, obviously you’re looking at starting pitching depth. That would be something we keep our eyes open to.”
Dave Dombrowski on the 2023 Phillies Trade Deadline Plans via Todd Zolecki
Here’s a look at five pitchers the Phillies could target ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline.
Despite his last outing where he gave up seven earned runs, Jordan Montgomery has been one of the better stories in St. Louis. The 30-year-old is pitching to a 3.37 ERA and has allowed one earned run or less in four-of-five outings. Additionally, Montgomery spent the first six seasons of his career with the New York Yankees. He’s used to big expectations from a large media market team on the run towards a postseason berth. Montgomery also has been on the roster for three postseason series, pitching in two. He has a 1.35 postseason ERA with seven strikeouts. The big market pressure and postseason experience make him a prime candidate for the Phillies.
The Philadelphia Phillies front office is very familiar with Tigers’ starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez. Rodriguez and Phils’ prez of baseball ops Dave Dombrowski spent 2015-2019 together as part of the Boston Red Sox including a 2018 World Series Championship. The 30-year-old is having his best statistical season as a Major League player with a 2.69 ERA, 1.9 BB/9, and 9.5 SO/9. Rodriguez has pitched in six postseason series including the World Series but has not pitched well. His career postseason record is 1-1 with 6.35 ERA in 11 games. Meh. If the Phils were to acquire Rodriguez they would have his service through the 2026 MLB regular season which means the Tigers would likely want a bigger haul.
Marcus Stroman is the popular name during the 2023 MLB trade deadline cycle. The two-time MLB All-Star, Stroman is one of the bright spots for a very bad Chicago Cubs team and has been connected to his former club, the Toronto Blue Jays. The 32-year-old signed a two-year, $50 million deal with a player option for 2024 prior to the 2022 season. Stroman is expected to opt out of his contract and test free agency making him a high-priced rental for a postseason run. A veteran of four MLB postseason series, Stroman has a 1-1 postseason record with a 4.40 ERA in five starts. He makes sense for the Phillies from an experience and stuff perspective; however, the Cubs are likely looking for a haul that the Phils’ might not want to give up.
If the Phillies are looking for a veteran starter with a postseason resume, then Justin Verlander is their guy. Verlander, 40, has pitched in 22 postseason series including FIVE World Series dating back to 2006 with the Detroit Tigers. Verlander practically has a “pick me” neon sign above his head. The Phillies would likely have to give up a decent amount for the 40-year-old nine-time MLB All-Star, he signed a two-year, $86.67 million deal with the Mets prior to the season. Despite his age, Verlander has pitched well as of late for New York going 2-1 in his last five outings only allowing more than three-earned runs once. The addition of Verlander would immediately give the Phils’ a potent piece to the rotation the team is sorely lacking.