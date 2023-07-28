Phillies Trade Rumors: A Running Thread of Phillies Trade Rumors Ahead of the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline

The 2023 Major League Baseball trade deadline is Tuesday, August 1 at 6:00 PM/EDT. Here’s a running thread of all the latest rumors surrounding the Philadelphia Phillies trade deadline.
One Cardinals deadline partner I’m keeping an eye on: the Phillies. They’ve scouted Jordan Montgomery heavily and absolutely have the upper level pitching talent to make a connection.
— Jeff Jones (@jmjones) July 28, 2023
Phils are reportedly scouting Tigers LHP Eduardo Rodriguez.https://t.co/uIH2CMYaJp#MLB #Phillies #RingTheBell #Tigers #RepDetroit #MLBTradeDeadline
— Broad St. Baseball – Talkin’ Phillies Baseball (@BaseballBroadSt) July 28, 2023
Looking for OF help and a consistent RH bat, the Phils would “love to land” Tommy Pham.
No talk of him joining the clubhouse #fantasyfootball team though. https://t.co/fcxNeODIBx#MLB #Phillies #RingTheBell #LGM #MLBTradeDeadline #TradeRumors
— Broad St. Baseball – Talkin’ Phillies Baseball (@BaseballBroadSt) July 25, 2023
