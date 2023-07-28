Phillies

Phillies Trade Rumors: A Running Thread of Phillies Trade Rumors Ahead of the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline

Michael Lipinski
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 Major League Baseball trade deadline is Tuesday, August 1 at 6:00 PM/EDT.  Here’s a running thread of all the latest rumors surrounding the Philadelphia Phillies trade deadline.

Phillies Reportedly Scouted Cardinals SP Jordan Montgomery (7/28) – h/t Tim Kelly

Phillies Reportedly Scouting Detroit SP Eduardo Rodriguez (7/28)

Phillies Reportedly Interesting in New York Mets’ Tommy Pham

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
