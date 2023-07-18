Phillies

Phillies vs. Brewers: Probable Pitchers, Team Leaders, and More

Michael Lipinski

 

The Philadelphia Phillies (51-42) return to the diamond on Tuesday night to begin a three-game series against the NL Central leading Milwaukee Brewers (52-42).  The Phillies enter the series after winning three-of-four from the San Diego Padres in dramatic fashion over the weekend.  Milwaukee began their second half of the 2023 MLB season by sweeping the Cincinnati Reds to take over first place in the NL Central.

Here’s a look at the probable pitchers, team leaders, and more for the three-game series from South Philadelphia.

Probable Pitchers

Tuesday, July 18 | 6:40 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
J. Teheran
 2-3 3.64 1.02 47.0 39 32 9 7
A. Nola
 8-6 4.39 1.11 119.0 102 120 30 21

Wednesday, July 19 | 6:40 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
Undecided
C. Sanchez
 0-3 3.26 0.99 30.1 25 27 5 5

Thursday, July 20 | 12:35 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
C. Burnes
 8-5 3.73 1.11 113.1 85 115 41 14
T. Walker
 11-3 4.00 1.25 101.1 86 88 41 12

Phillies Offensive Leaders

Team Batting
Rk Pos Name G PA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS OPS+ TB GDP HBP SH SF IBB
1 C J.T. Realmuto 82 328 297 39 73 21 5 11 37 10 3 21 80 .246 .304 .461 .765 106 137 6 5 0 3 2
2 1B Alec Bohm 80 330 301 40 85 16 0 9 58 3 1 23 55 .282 .336 .425 .762 108 128 13 3 0 3 0
3 2B Bryson Stott* 87 373 346 45 105 16 2 8 34 16 1 19 59 .303 .340 .431 .771 110 149 8 3 0 5 0
4 SS Trea Turner 92 415 386 52 96 19 2 10 34 21 0 27 100 .249 .301 .386 .687 87 149 1 2 0 0 2
5 3B Edmundo Sosa 66 194 185 22 46 9 1 6 20 2 2 3 44 .249 .271 .405 .676 83 75 6 3 1 1 0
6 LF Kyle Schwarber* 93 414 349 55 66 12 1 25 56 0 1 60 123 .189 .314 .444 .758 105 155 3 4 0 1 3
7 CF Brandon Marsh* 84 306 268 33 75 17 5 7 36 5 1 33 95 .280 .357 .459 .816 122 123 2 1 1 3 2
8 RF Nick Castellanos 91 388 361 51 105 26 1 13 55 6 2 24 101 .291 .332 .476 .809 119 172 6 0 0 3 0
9 DH Bryce Harper* 60 261 223 37 67 16 0 4 26 6 2 35 57 .300 .395 .426 .821 126 95 5 1 0 2 4
13 C Garrett Stubbs* 21 57 50 6 12 1 1 0 4 0 0 4 17 .240 .321 .300 .621 73 15 0 2 1 0 0
15 1B Darick Hall* 15 48 46 2 8 1 0 1 3 0 0 2 14 .174 .208 .261 .469 28 12 2 0 0 0 0
16 CI Drew Ellis 12 29 23 4 5 0 0 2 4 0 1 6 7 .217 .379 .478 .858 134 11 0 0 0 0 0
17 OF Dalton Guthrie 23 28 24 4 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 7 .167 .286 .208 .494 39 5 0 1 0 0 0
18 CF Johan Rojas 3 12 11 2 3 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 3 .273 .273 .273 .545 51 3 0 0 1 0 0
Team Totals 93 3560 3217 426 833 176 18 105 409 74 14 280 850 .259 .322 .423 .745 103 1360 58 31 5 24 13
Rank in 15 NL teams 3 8 4 3 2 8 5 5 12 10 4 9 5 5 4 12 8

Brewers Offensive Leaders

Team Batting
Rk Pos Name G PA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS OPS+ TB GDP HBP SH SF IBB
1 C William Contreras 74 308 272 40 74 15 1 10 33 1 0 31 60 .272 .354 .445 .799 118 121 11 4 0 1 0
3 2B Brice Turang* 71 230 213 18 43 7 3 3 18 10 4 17 55 .202 .261 .305 .566 55 65 4 0 0 0 1
4 SS Willy Adames 84 362 316 42 67 15 0 16 46 4 3 36 89 .212 .294 .411 .706 91 130 9 3 0 5 0
6 LF Christian Yelich* 90 389 339 69 97 20 2 13 49 21 2 47 84 .286 .378 .472 .850 132 160 7 3 0 0 3
7 CF Joey Wiemer 92 313 277 38 58 14 0 12 33 11 3 30 87 .209 .294 .390 .684 86 108 3 4 0 2 0
8 RF Tyrone Taylor 30 84 81 6 13 3 0 1 4 5 0 2 22 .160 .179 .235 .413 12 19 4 0 0 1 0
9 DH Jesse Winker* 57 184 154 15 31 5 0 1 22 0 0 25 48 .201 .326 .253 .579 63 39 0 4 0 1 0
10 IF Owen Miller 77 278 257 28 72 16 0 5 26 12 2 16 54 .280 .324 .401 .725 98 103 6 2 0 3 1
11 C Victor Caratini# 36 132 114 14 29 0 0 5 18 1 0 14 29 .254 .348 .386 .734 102 44 4 3 0 1 0
12 RF Blake Perkins# 42 104 91 14 19 3 0 2 12 3 2 11 29 .209 .294 .308 .602 66 28 1 0 2 0 0
13 3B Mike Brosseau 29 78 73 4 15 2 0 4 8 0 0 4 20 .205 .256 .397 .654 76 29 2 1 0 0 0
14 IF Andruw Monasterio 27 75 65 11 17 3 0 1 6 3 0 10 18 .262 .360 .354 .714 98 23 1 0 0 0 0
15 1B Luke Voit 22 74 68 5 15 3 0 0 4 2 0 4 27 .221 .284 .265 .548 52 18 3 2 0 0 0
18 RF Raimel Tapia* 17 52 43 9 8 0 0 2 3 1 1 6 19 .186 .294 .326 .620 70 14 0 1 1 1 0
19 1B Jon Singleton* 11 32 29 3 3 1 0 0 2 0 0 3 11 .103 .188 .138 .325 -8 4 0 0 0 0 0
22 DH Jahmai Jones 4 5 4 1 2 1 0 0 3 1 0 1 0 .500 .600 .750 1.350 269 3 0 0 0 0 0
Team Totals 94 3491 3093 392 717 130 10 101 377 76 20 334 869 .232 .312 .378 .690 89 1170 74 37 3 21 7
Rank in 15 NL teams 14 14 15 14 11 10 4 11 5 14 15 15 15 15 15 8 13

Phillies Pitching Leaders

Team Pitching
Rk Pos Name W L W-L% ERA G GS GF CG SHO SV IP H R ER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF ERA+ FIP WHIP H9 HR9 BB9 SO9 SO/W
1 SP Aaron Nola 8 6 .571 4.39 19 19 0 0 0 0 119.0 102 63 58 21 30 0 120 1 0 0 482 98 4.34 1.109 7.7 1.6 2.3 9.1 4.00
2 SP Zack Wheeler 7 4 .636 4.04 19 19 0 0 0 0 111.1 107 53 50 10 22 0 126 7 0 1 469 106 2.97 1.159 8.6 0.8 1.8 10.2 5.73
3 SP Taijuan Walker 11 3 .786 4.00 19 19 0 0 0 0 101.1 86 45 45 12 41 0 88 2 1 2 418 107 4.36 1.253 7.6 1.1 3.6 7.8 2.15
4 SP Ranger Suárez* 2 4 .333 3.84 12 12 0 0 0 0 68.0 67 30 29 7 25 0 62 1 0 2 288 112 3.95 1.353 8.9 0.9 3.3 8.2 2.48
5 SP Bailey Falter* (40-man) 0 7 .000 5.13 8 7 0 0 0 0 40.1 50 30 23 7 8 0 28 0 0 0 175 84 4.75 1.438 11.2 1.6 1.8 6.2 3.50
6 SP Cristopher Sánchez* 0 3 .000 3.26 6 6 0 0 0 0 30.1 25 12 11 5 5 0 27 0 0 2 118 132 4.14 0.989 7.4 1.5 1.5 8.0 5.40
7 CL Craig Kimbrel 5 1 .833 3.23 41 0 28 0 0 15 39.0 22 14 14 5 16 1 59 2 1 2 153 133 3.31 0.974 5.1 1.2 3.7 13.6 3.69
8 RP Matt Strahm* 6 3 .667 3.75 28 9 3 0 0 1 57.2 45 25 24 9 15 0 76 3 1 1 232 115 3.61 1.040 7.0 1.4 2.3 11.9 5.07
9 RP Andrew Vasquez* 2 0 1.000 2.09 28 0 11 0 0 0 38.2 33 10 9 3 13 1 32 5 2 2 164 205 4.03 1.190 7.7 0.7 3.0 7.4 2.46
10 RP Gregory Soto* 2 4 .333 4.89 40 0 8 0 0 1 35.0 28 21 19 2 16 0 37 2 0 4 149 88 3.46 1.257 7.2 0.5 4.1 9.5 2.31
14 Yunior Marte 0 1 .000 5.11 26 0 6 0 0 1 24.2 27 19 14 4 9 0 24 1 0 0 110 85 4.66 1.459 9.9 1.5 3.3 8.8 2.67
15 Jeff Hoffman 3 1 .750 2.59 21 0 6 0 0 1 24.1 16 8 7 2 8 1 33 1 0 2 97 167 2.75 0.986 5.9 0.7 3.0 12.2 4.13
16 Dylan Covey 1 2 .333 6.35 10 1 4 0 0 0 17.0 23 14 12 3 5 0 14 0 0 0 76 69 4.81 1.647 12.2 1.6 2.6 7.4 2.80
17 Andrew Bellatti 1 0 1.000 5.14 17 0 2 0 0 0 14.0 12 9 8 2 9 0 14 0 0 0 64 85 5.07 1.500 7.7 1.3 5.8 9.0 1.56
Team Totals 51 42 .548 4.10 93 93 93 0 0 26 825.1 759 414 376 104 272 4 849 32 5 23 3474 105 3.97 1.249 8.3 1.1 3.0 9.3 3.12
Rank in 15 NL teams 7 10 6 7 15 6 11 6 6 5 6 3 3

Brewers Pitching Leaders

Team Pitching
Rk Pos Name W L W-L% ERA G GS GF CG SHO SV IP H R ER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF ERA+ FIP WHIP H9 HR9 BB9 SO9 SO/W
1 SP Corbin Burnes 8 5 .615 3.73 19 19 0 0 0 0 113.1 85 51 47 14 41 0 115 5 0 4 464 116 4.08 1.112 6.8 1.1 3.3 9.1 2.80
2 SP Freddy Peralta 6 7 .462 4.41 18 18 0 0 0 0 98.0 83 54 48 16 40 0 113 5 0 3 417 98 4.48 1.255 7.6 1.5 3.7 10.4 2.83
3 SP Colin Rea 5 4 .556 4.71 16 15 0 0 0 0 80.1 72 43 42 13 26 0 67 3 1 2 338 92 4.80 1.220 8.1 1.5 2.9 7.5 2.58
4 SP Wade Miley* 6 2 .750 3.06 13 13 0 0 0 0 67.2 59 23 23 8 19 0 46 2 0 1 275 142 4.39 1.153 7.8 1.1 2.5 6.1 2.42
5 SP Adrian Houser 3 2 .600 3.79 12 10 1 0 0 0 57.0 68 26 24 6 19 0 39 1 0 2 251 114 4.34 1.526 10.7 0.9 3.0 6.2 2.05
6 SP Julio Teheran 2 3 .400 3.64 8 8 0 0 0 0 47.0 39 20 19 7 9 0 32 3 2 0 185 119 4.62 1.021 7.5 1.3 1.7 6.1 3.56
7 CL Devin Williams 4 2 .667 1.73 37 0 31 0 0 23 36.1 17 8 7 3 18 1 50 0 0 0 143 251 3.09 0.963 4.2 0.7 4.5 12.4 2.78
8 RP Joel Payamps 3 1 .750 1.83 42 0 7 0 0 3 44.1 33 11 9 5 8 0 51 3 2 1 174 238 3.19 0.925 6.7 1.0 1.6 10.4 6.38
9 RP Hoby Milner* 1 0 1.000 2.37 43 0 1 0 0 0 38.0 33 10 10 4 9 0 34 2 0 0 151 184 3.73 1.105 7.8 0.9 2.1 8.1 3.78
10 RP Elvis Peguero 1 2 .333 2.92 35 0 5 0 0 1 37.0 28 13 12 1 14 0 33 4 0 0 151 149 3.31 1.135 6.8 0.2 3.4 8.0 2.36
11 RP Peter Strzelecki (40-man) 3 5 .375 4.54 36 0 5 0 0 0 35.2 32 18 18 3 10 1 37 8 0 0 156 96 3.82 1.178 8.1 0.8 2.5 9.3 3.70
12 Bryse Wilson 3 0 1.000 2.68 31 0 10 0 0 3 43.2 34 15 13 3 12 0 35 1 0 4 177 162 3.47 1.053 7.0 0.6 2.5 7.2 2.92
16 Matt Bush 0 2 .000 9.58 12 0 4 0 0 1 10.1 11 11 11 5 6 0 10 0 0 0 48 47 9.38 1.645 9.6 4.4 5.2 8.7 1.67
17 Tyson Miller 0 0 5.79 7 0 6 0 0 0 9.1 9 6 6 2 3 0 7 1 0 1 41 77 5.86 1.286 8.7 1.9 2.9 6.8 2.33
19 Gus Varland 0 0 11.42 8 0 1 0 0 0 8.2 15 12 11 3 8 0 6 1 0 0 51 39 9.51 2.654 15.6 3.1 8.3 6.2 0.75
20 Javy Guerra 0 0 8.64 8 0 6 0 0 0 8.1 10 8 8 1 9 2 5 2 0 2 45 52 7.60 2.280 10.8 1.1 9.7 5.4 0.56
24 Thomas Pannone* 0 0 6.75 1 0 0 0 0 0 2.2 5 2 2 0 1 0 4 0 0 2 14 72 1.41 2.250 16.9 0.0 3.4 13.5 4.00
25 Mike Brosseau 0 0 3.86 3 0 3 0 0 0 2.1 1 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 129 10.14 0.857 3.9 3.9 3.9 0.0 0.00
27 Abner Uribe 0 0 4.50 1 0 1 0 0 0 2.0 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 8 113 1.28 1.000 9.0 0.0 0.0 9.0
29 J.C. Mejía 1 0 1.000 13.50 2 0 0 0 0 0 1.1 3 2 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 6 40 11.53 2.250 20.3 6.8 0.0 6.8
30 Alex Claudio* 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.28 6.000 54.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Team Totals 52 42 .553 4.00 94 94 94 0 0 31 835.2 743 400 371 115 299 4 780 43 6 27 3520 109 4.43 1.247 8.0 1.2 3.2 8.4 2.61
Rank in 15 NL teams 4 10 4 7 1 3 5 1 4 4 11 7 9
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 7/18/2023.
Topics  
