Phillies vs. Brewers: Probable Pitchers, Team Leaders, and More

The Philadelphia Phillies (51-42) return to the diamond on Tuesday night to begin a three-game series against the NL Central leading Milwaukee Brewers (52-42). The Phillies enter the series after winning three-of-four from the San Diego Padres in dramatic fashion over the weekend. Milwaukee began their second half of the 2023 MLB season by sweeping the Cincinnati Reds to take over first place in the NL Central.
Here’s a look at the probable pitchers, team leaders, and more for the three-game series from South Philadelphia.