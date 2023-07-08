Phillies vs. Marlins Final Score: Cristian Pache’s Pinch-Hit Home Run Extends the Phillies Road Winning Streak to 13-Games

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Cristian Pache’s pinch-hit, go-ahead two-run home run with two outs in the 9th inning was the difference on Friday night as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Miami Marlins, final score 4-3. The win extends the Phillies road winning streak to a record tying 13-games and makes up crucial ground in the NL Wild Card race.
Phillies SP Zack Wheeler was effective once again, scattering seven hits and three-runs over seven complete innings. Wheeler, who struck out seven, wasn’t aided by a Phillies offense that was dormant through the first eight innings of the game.
The Phils’ offense came to life in the 9th inning against Miami’s’ closer A.J. Puk. Puk allowed a leadoff single to J.T. Realmuto, who advanced to 2nd base on a wild pitch, followed with a strike out of Bryson Stott for the first out. Alec Bohm put the Phillies within one with a bullet RBI double to left field. Pinch hitter Josh Harrison struck out feebly for the second out of the inning. In a made-for-TV moment, Phils’ manager Rob Thomson decided to pinch hit for OF Brandon Marsh with Cristian Pache.
The rest is history.
PACHE PARTAYYYYY#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/1IdZ7ZL88d
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 8, 2023
The win moves the Phillies record to 48-39 and gives them a 1.0 game lead over San Francisco for the final NL Wild Card spot. The head-to-head win over Miami puts the Phillies within 1.5 games of the Marlins and the top NL Wild Card spot.
Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies.
MIA B2: Jacob Stallings singles to SS. Jean Segura scores. (PHI-0, MIA-1)
MIA B2: Dane Myers grounds into a force out, 1-to-4. Joey Wendle scores. (PHI-0, MIA-2)
MIA B4: Garrett Cooper homers (12) to RF. (PHI-0, MIA-3)
PHI T6: J.T. Realmuto homers (10) to LF. (PHI-1, MIA-3)
PHI T9: Alec Bohm doubles (15) to LF. Realmuto scores. (PHI-2, MIA-3)
PHI T9: Cristian Pache homers (2) to CF. Bohm scores. (PHI-4, MIA-3)
WP: Jeff Hoffman (2-1, 2.53 ERA) | LP: A.J. Puk (4-3, 4.18 ERA) | SV: Craig Kimbrel (14, 3.41 ERA)
Time of Game: 2:21 | Attendance: 13,850 (Capacity- 37.446, 37%)
The Phillies and Marlins will continue their three-game series on Saturday afternoon in Miami. The Phillies will look to Ranger Suarez in a bid to set the franchise record for consecutive road victories. Miami will counter with Braxton Garrett. First pitch from LoanDepot Park is set for 4:10 PM/EDT.