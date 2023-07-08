Phillies

Phillies vs. Marlins Final Score: Cristian Pache’s Pinch-Hit Home Run Extends the Phillies Road Winning Streak to 13-Games

Michael Lipinski
Jul 7, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Cristian Pache (19) watches his two-run home run clear the wall in the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

 

Cristian Pache’s pinch-hit, go-ahead two-run home run with two outs in the 9th inning was the difference on Friday night as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Miami Marlins, final score 4-3. The win extends the Phillies road winning streak to a record tying 13-games and makes up crucial ground in the NL Wild Card race.  

Phillies SP Zack Wheeler was effective once again, scattering seven hits and three-runs over seven complete innings.  Wheeler, who struck out seven, wasn’t aided by a Phillies offense that was dormant through the first eight innings of the game. 

The Phils’ offense came to life in the 9th inning against Miami’s’ closer A.J. Puk.  Puk allowed a leadoff single to J.T. Realmuto, who advanced to 2nd base on a wild pitch, followed with a strike out of Bryson Stott for the first out.  Alec Bohm put the Phillies within one with a bullet RBI double to left field.  Pinch hitter Josh Harrison struck out feebly for the second out of the inning.  In a made-for-TV moment, Phils’ manager Rob Thomson decided to pinch hit for OF Brandon Marsh with Cristian Pache. 

The rest is history.  

The win moves the Phillies record to 48-39 and gives them a 1.0 game lead over San Francisco for the final NL Wild Card spot. The head-to-head win over Miami puts the Phillies within 1.5 games of the Marlins and the top NL Wild Card spot. 

Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies.

How They Scored

MIA B2: Jacob Stallings singles to SS. Jean Segura scores. (PHI-0, MIA-1)

MIA B2: Dane Myers grounds into a force out, 1-to-4.  Joey Wendle scores. (PHI-0, MIA-2)

MIA B4: Garrett Cooper homers (12) to RF. (PHI-0, MIA-3)

PHI T6: J.T. Realmuto homers (10) to LF. (PHI-1, MIA-3)

PHI T9: Alec Bohm doubles (15) to LF. Realmuto scores. (PHI-2, MIA-3)

PHI T9: Cristian Pache homers (2) to CF. Bohm scores. (PHI-4, MIA-3)

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
PHI 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 3 4 11 0
MIA 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 9 1

WP: Jeff Hoffman (2-1, 2.53 ERA) | LP: A.J. Puk (4-3, 4.18 ERA) | SV: Craig Kimbrel (14, 3.41 ERA)

Time of Game: 2:21 | Attendance: 13,850 (Capacity- 37.446, 37%)

What’s on Deck?

The Phillies and Marlins will continue their three-game series on Saturday afternoon in Miami.  The Phillies will look to Ranger Suarez in a bid to set the franchise record for consecutive road victories. Miami will counter with Braxton Garrett.  First pitch from LoanDepot Park is set for 4:10 PM/EDT.

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
