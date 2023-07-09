Phillies vs. Marlins Final Score: Fish Stop Phillies Road Win Streak with 5-3 Win

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
The Philadelphia Phillies road winning streak is history. Phils’ starter Ranger Suarez was uncharacteristically wild, walking four and allowing four runs (three earned) over six innings, in Saturday’s 5-3 loss to the Miami Marlins. The loss ends the Phillies road winning streak at 13-games, tying a franchise record.
The loss moves the Phillies record to 48-40 on the 2023 MLB regular season. The Phillies still hold a 0.5 game lead over San Francisco for the third and final NL Wild Card spot. They trail the Marlins by 2.5 games for the first NL Wild Card spot and home field advantage in the Wild Card round.
Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies.
PHI T1: Trea Turner homers (10) to LF. (PHI-1, MIA-0)
MIA B1: Jorge Soler homers (23) to LF. (PHI-1, MIA-1)
MIA B1: Dane Myers singles to RF. Garrett Cooper scores. Yuli Gurriel scores. (PHI-1, MIA-3)
PHI T2: Cristian Pache doubles (7) to RF. Alec Bohm scores. (PHI-2, MIA-3)
PHI T2: Kyle Schwarber grounds out, 1-to-3. Edmundo Sosa scores. (PHI-3, MIA-3)
MIA B4: Soler hits a sacrifice fly to CF. Myers scores. (PHI-3, MIA-4)
MIA B7: Luis Arraez singles to CF. Cooper scores. (PHI-3, MIA-5)
WP: Braxton Garrett (5-2, 3.70 ERA) | LP: Ranger Suarez (2-4, 3.77 ERA) | SV: AJ Puk (15, 4.03 ERA)
Time of Game: 2:35 | Attendance: 18,132 (Capacity: 37,446, 48%)
The Phillies and Marlins close out their three-game set on Sunday afternoon from loanDepot Park in Miami. The probable pitchers are Aaron Nola for the Phillies and Jesus Lezardo for the Fish. First pitch is set for 1:40 PM/EDT.