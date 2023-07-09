Phillies

Phillies vs. Marlins Final Score: Fish Stop Phillies Road Win Streak with 5-3 Win

Jul 8, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins right fielder Jorge Soler (12) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

 

The Philadelphia Phillies road winning streak is historyPhils’ starter Ranger Suarez was uncharacteristically wild, walking four and allowing four runs (three earned) over six innings, in Saturday’s 5-3 loss to the Miami Marlins.  The loss ends the Phillies road winning streak at 13-games, tying a franchise record.  

The loss moves the Phillies record to 48-40 on the 2023 MLB regular season.  The Phillies still hold a 0.5 game lead over San Francisco for the third and final NL Wild Card spot.  They trail the Marlins by 2.5 games for the first NL Wild Card spot and home field advantage in the Wild Card round. 

Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies. 

How They Scored

PHI T1: Trea Turner homers (10) to LF. (PHI-1, MIA-0)

MIA B1: Jorge Soler homers (23) to LF. (PHI-1, MIA-1)

MIA B1: Dane Myers singles to RF. Garrett Cooper scores. Yuli Gurriel scores. (PHI-1, MIA-3)

PHI T2: Cristian Pache doubles (7) to RF. Alec Bohm scores. (PHI-2, MIA-3)

PHI T2: Kyle Schwarber grounds out, 1-to-3. Edmundo Sosa scores. (PHI-3, MIA-3)

MIA B4: Soler hits a sacrifice fly to CF. Myers scores. (PHI-3, MIA-4)

MIA B7: Luis Arraez singles to CF. Cooper scores. (PHI-3, MIA-5)

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
PHI 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 7 1
MIA 3 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 5 10 1

WP: Braxton Garrett (5-2, 3.70 ERA) | LP: Ranger Suarez (2-4, 3.77 ERA) | SV: AJ Puk (15, 4.03 ERA)

Time of Game: 2:35 | Attendance: 18,132 (Capacity: 37,446, 48%)

Phillies Top Performers

  • SS Trea Turner: 1-for-4, HR, RBI
  • CF Cristian Pache: 1-for-3, 2B, RBI, R

Miami Top Performers

  • RF Jorge Soler: 1-for-2, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB
  • CF Dane Myers: 2-for-4, 2 RBI, R

What’s on Deck?

The Phillies and Marlins close out their three-game set on Sunday afternoon from loanDepot Park in Miami.  The probable pitchers are Aaron Nola for the Phillies and Jesus Lezardo for the Fish.  First pitch is set for 1:40 PM/EDT.

 

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
