Phillies vs. Marlins: Phillies Lineup vs. Marlins SP Sandy Alcantara

Michael Lipinski
Apr 10, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) waits for a new baseball after giving top a home run to Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Jake Cave (44) during the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

 

The Philadelphia Phillies open up a crucial three-game set on Friday night in Miami against the Miami Marlins.  The Fish, 51-38, have a 2.5 game lead over the Phillies in the NL East standings and own the first NL Wild Card spot. Miami will start Sandy Alcantara who’s struggled this season, especially against the Phillies. 

Here’s a snapshot of Alcantara versus the Phillies lineup:

Sandy Alcantara’ s Last 5 Starts vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Last 5 v.PHI 0-4 32.2 38 22 20 5 31 3 5.51 48
2023-04-10 @PHI L 4.0 10 9 9 1 4 1 77 9
2022-09-13 PHI L 7.0 8 2 2 1 4 1 103 56
2022-09-08 @PHI ND 6.0 8 5 3 0 7 1 94 47
2022-08-10 @PHI L 7.2 8 4 4 1 4 0 91 50
2022-07-15 PHI L 8.0 4 2 2 2 12 0 106 76

Philadelphia Phillies Career Statistics Vs. Sandy Alcantara

PITCHER AB H 2B 3B HR RBI BB K AVG OBP SLG OPS
Alec Bohm 20 8 1 1 0 6 1 3 .400 .429 .550 .979
Nick Castellanos 18 6 1 0 0 2 0 5 .333 .333 .389 .722
Darick Hall 6 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 .167 .167 .333 .500
Bryce Harper 33 11 4 0 1 6 8 7 .333 .442 .545 .987
Josh Harrison 3 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 .667 .667 .667 1.333
Brandon Marsh 13 3 1 0 0 1 0 1 .231 .231 .308 .538
Aaron Nola 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 .333 .000 .333
J.T. Realmuto 33 9 1 0 1 6 0 7 .273 .273 .394 .667
Kyle Schwarber 29 8 3 0 0 2 6 10 .276 .400 .379 .779
Edmundo Sosa 6 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 .500 .571 .833 1.405
Bryson Stott 20 5 1 0 0 1 1 3 .250 .286 .300 .586
Garrett Stubbs 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 .000 .000 .000
Ranger Suarez 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 .500 .000 .500
Trea Turner 30 12 2 0 1 5 1 5 .400 .419 .567 .986
Zack Wheeler 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 .000 .000 .000
TOTALS 217 68 15 2 3 31 18 45 .313 .366 .442 .808
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
