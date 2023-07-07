Phillies

Phillies vs. Marlins: Probable Pitchers, Lineups, & More

The Philadelphia Phillies and Florida Miami Marlins kickoff a three-game series on Friday night in Miami.  The Phillies currently trail Miami by 2.5 games in the NL East and Miami owns the top spot in the NL Wild Card race.

Here’s a look at the projected starters, lineups, and more for the Phillies vs. Marlins:

Projected Starters

Friday

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
Z. Wheeler 7-4 4.03 1.19 98.1 95 112 22 7
S. Alcantara 3-7 4.93 1.25 107.2 102 89 33 10

Saturday

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
R. Suarez 2-3 3.67 1.26 56.1 53 55 18 5
B. Garrett 4-2 3.61 1.13 87.1 84 98 15 11

Sunday

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
A. Nola 8-5 4.30 1.10 113.0 94 114 30 18
J. Luzardo 7-5 3.32 1.16 103.0 93 120 26 11

 

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
