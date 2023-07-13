Phillies

Phillies vs. Padres: Probable Pitchers, Advanced Stats, and More

Michael Lipinski

The Philadelphia Phillies (48-41) return from the 2023 MLB All-Star break to begin a crucial four-game series against the San Diego Padres (43-47) from Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia.  A crucial series to start the unofficial second half of the season, the Phillies and Padres are two teams going in drastically different directions.  Over the past month, the Phillies ripped off a 21-9 record to the Padres 15-15.

Here’s a look at the projected starters, advanced stats, and more for the four-game series from CBP.

Projected Starters

Friday | 6:05 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
Y. Darvish 5-6 4.87 1.27 85.0 80 89 28 11
C. Sanchez 0-2 2.84 1.03 25.1 22 22 4 3

 

Saturday | 1:05 PM/EDT | Doubleheader Game 1

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
B. Snell 6-7 2.85 1.22 98.0 71 132 49 11
T. Walker 10-3 4.02 1.25 96.1 82 85 38 12

 

Saturday | 7:05 PM/EDT | Doubleheader Game 2

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
Undecided
R. Suarez 2-4 3.77 1.34 62.0 61 59 22 6

 

Sunday | 1:35 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
S. Lugo
 3-4 3.39 1.24 63.2 66 59 13 6
Z. Wheeler
 7-4 4.05 1.19 104.1 102 119 22 8

Phillies Offensive Leaders

Team Batting
Rk Pos Name G PA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS OPS+ TB GDP HBP SH SF IBB
1 C J.T. Realmuto 79 315 285 37 71 20 5 10 34 10 3 21 76 .249 .307 .460 .766 107 131 5 4 0 3 2
2 1B Alec Bohm 76 314 289 37 81 15 0 9 57 3 1 19 53 .280 .328 .426 .754 106 123 13 3 0 3 0
3 2B Bryson Stott 83 358 332 39 100 15 2 7 33 16 1 18 57 .301 .338 .422 .760 108 140 8 3 0 5 0
4 SS Trea Turner 88 395 368 51 91 18 2 10 32 19 0 25 95 .247 .299 .389 .687 88 143 1 2 0 0 2
5 3B Edmundo Sosa 63 188 180 20 44 9 1 6 19 2 2 3 44 .244 .263 .406 .669 81 73 6 2 1 1 0
6 LF Kyle Schwarber 89 393 331 52 61 11 1 22 49 0 1 58 117 .184 .313 .423 .736 100 140 3 4 0 0 3
7 CF Brandon Marsh 81 293 258 32 71 16 4 7 34 5 1 30 93 .275 .349 .450 .799 118 116 2 1 1 3 2
8 RF Nick Castellanos 87 372 345 51 104 26 1 13 55 6 2 24 97 .301 .344 .496 .840 128 171 5 0 0 3 0
9 DH Bryce Harper 56 246 210 33 61 14 0 3 23 5 2 33 55 .290 .386 .400 .786 118 84 5 1 0 2 4
11 UT Josh Harrison 38 106 96 8 21 3 0 2 10 0 0 3 20 .219 .274 .313 .586 61 30 2 5 0 2 0
13 C Garrett Stubbs 19 53 47 5 11 1 1 0 3 0 0 3 16 .234 .308 .298 .606 68 14 0 2 1 0 0
14 OF Cristian Pache 32 53 49 8 16 7 0 2 8 1 0 3 12 .327 .365 .592 .957 158 29 1 0 1 0 0
15 1B Darick Hall 12 40 38 2 8 1 0 1 3 0 0 2 8 .211 .250 .316 .566 55 12 1 0 0 0 0
16 OF Dalton Guthrie 23 28 24 4 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 7 .167 .286 .208 .494 40 5 0 1 0 0 0
Rank in 15 NL teams 6 9 5 3 3 8 7 7 12 10 4 10 5 6 5 13 8

Padres Offensive Leaders

Team Batting
Rk Pos Name G PA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS OPS+ TB GDP HBP SH SF IBB
1 C Austin Nola 51 150 126 9 18 3 0 1 8 0 0 18 31 .143 .260 .190 .451 30 24 3 2 4 0 0
2 1B Jake Cronenworth 88 367 313 36 68 13 4 8 33 4 1 41 74 .217 .318 .361 .679 91 113 7 7 1 4 2
3 2B Ha-Seong Kim 85 321 275 44 71 12 0 10 31 16 4 38 73 .258 .349 .411 .760 113 113 4 2 3 3 0
4 SS Xander Bogaerts 84 360 316 44 80 14 0 10 35 9 1 39 69 .253 .339 .392 .731 106 124 12 3 0 2 0
5 3B Manny Machado 74 319 295 41 77 13 0 15 49 3 1 20 58 .261 .307 .458 .765 112 135 13 1 0 3 0
6 LF Juan Soto 90 396 309 51 82 21 0 15 47 6 2 83 79 .265 .419 .479 .898 153 148 6 1 0 3 7
7 CF Trent Grisham 86 324 277 37 58 20 1 8 25 8 3 42 92 .209 .320 .375 .695 95 104 4 3 1 0 0
8 RF Fernando Tatis Jr. 70 325 295 52 85 20 1 16 44 14 3 25 62 .288 .346 .525 .871 141 155 8 2 1 2 0
9 DH Matt Carpenter 61 191 156 14 27 10 0 4 27 1 0 29 58 .173 .300 .314 .614 74 49 2 1 0 4 0
10 DH Nelson Cruz 49 152 143 9 35 5 1 5 23 1 0 6 46 .245 .283 .399 .681 89 57 2 2 0 1 1
11 2B Rougned Odor 55 150 132 20 28 9 0 4 18 2 1 16 34 .212 .307 .371 .678 90 49 1 2 0 0 0
12 C Gary Sánchez 36 128 116 17 23 4 0 7 20 0 0 12 33 .198 .273 .414 .687 90 48 1 0 0 0 0
13 UT Brandon Dixon 30 78 71 9 15 4 0 2 8 1 0 1 27 .211 .256 .352 .609 69 25 1 4 0 2 0
17 RF David Dahl 4 9 9 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 .111 .111 .444 .556 46 4 0 0 0 0 0
19 CF Adam Engel 5 6 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 .000 .000 .000 .000 -100 0 0 0 0 0 0
20 2B Matthew Batten 1 3 2 1 1 0 0 1 2 0 0 1 1 .500 .667 2.000 2.667 611 4 0 0 0 0 0
Rank in 15 NL teams 15 9 14 8 14 5 5 10 1 7 14 7 10 9 13 10 5

Phillies Pitching Leaders

Team Pitching
Rk Pos Name W L W-L% ERA G GS GF CG SHO SV IP H R ER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP WHIP H9 HR9 BB9 SO9 SO/W
1 SP Aaron Nola 8 6 .571 4.39 19 19 0 0 0 0 119.0 102 63 58 21 30 0 120 1 0 0 1.109 7.7 1.6 2.3 9.1 4.00
2 SP Zack Wheeler 7 4 .636 4.05 18 18 0 0 0 0 104.1 102 50 47 8 22 0 119 7 0 1 1.188 8.8 0.7 1.9 10.3 5.41
3 SP Taijuan Walker 10 3 .769 4.02 18 18 0 0 0 0 96.1 82 43 43 12 38 0 85 2 1 2 1.246 7.7 1.1 3.6 7.9 2.24
4 SP Ranger Suárez 2 4 .333 3.77 11 11 0 0 0 0 62.0 61 27 26 6 22 0 59 1 0 2 1.339 8.9 0.9 3.2 8.6 2.68
6 CL Craig Kimbrel 5 1 .833 3.41 39 0 27 0 0 14 37.0 22 14 14 5 14 1 57 2 1 2 0.973 5.4 1.2 3.4 13.9 4.07
7 RP Matt Strahm 5 3 .625 3.74 26 9 3 0 0 1 55.1 43 23 23 8 14 0 72 3 1 1 1.030 7.0 1.3 2.3 11.7 5.14
8 RP Gregory Soto 2 4 .333 4.32 38 0 7 0 0 1 33.1 25 18 16 2 14 0 37 1 0 3 1.170 6.8 0.5 3.8 10.0 2.64
11 Andrew Vasquez 2 0 1.000 1.70 26 0 11 0 0 0 37.0 29 8 7 3 11 1 31 5 2 2 1.081 7.1 0.7 2.7 7.5 2.82
13 Cristopher Sánchez 0 2 .000 2.84 5 5 0 0 0 0 25.1 22 9 8 3 4 0 22 0 0 2 1.026 7.8 1.1 1.4 7.8 5.50
14 Yunior Marte 0 1 .000 5.32 24 0 6 0 0 1 23.2 26 19 14 4 9 0 24 0 0 0 1.479 9.9 1.5 3.4 9.1 2.67
15 Jeff Hoffman 2 1 .667 2.53 19 0 5 0 0 1 21.1 15 7 6 1 8 1 30 1 0 2 1.078 6.3 0.4 3.4 12.7 3.75
16 Dylan Covey 1 2 .333 6.00 9 1 4 0 0 0 15.0 20 12 10 2 3 0 14 0 0 0 1.533 12.0 1.2 1.8 8.4 4.67
18 Andrew Bellatti 1 0 1.000 5.68 15 0 1 0 0 0 12.2 12 9 8 2 9 0 14 0 0 0 1.658 8.5 1.4 6.4 9.9 1.56
Rank in 15 NL teams 8 9 5 7 15 6 13 4 6 5 6 2 3

Padres Pitching Leaders

Team Pitching
Rk Name W L W-L% ERA G GS GF CG SHO SV IP H R ER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP WHIP H9 HR9 BB9 SO9 SO/W
1 Blake Snell 6 7 .462 2.85 18 18 0 0 0 0 98.0 71 32 31 11 49 0 132 2 0 7 1.224 6.5 1.0 4.5 12.1 2.69
3 Yu Darvish 5 6 .455 4.87 15 15 0 0 0 0 85.0 80 47 46 11 28 0 89 5 1 1 1.271 8.5 1.2 3.0 9.4 3.18
4 Joe Musgrove 8 2 .800 3.29 14 14 0 0 0 0 79.1 74 31 29 8 17 1 79 8 1 2 1.147 8.4 0.9 1.9 9.0 4.65
5 Seth Lugo 3 4 .429 3.39 12 12 0 0 0 0 63.2 66 26 24 6 13 0 59 2 0 2 1.241 9.3 0.8 1.8 8.3 4.54
7 Josh Hader 0 1 .000 1.08 35 0 30 0 0 21 33.1 15 5 4 1 19 1 50 0 0 2 1.020 4.1 0.3 5.1 13.5 2.63
8 Nick Martinez 4 3 .571 3.90 36 4 5 0 0 1 64.2 60 30 28 8 24 1 55 1 0 2 1.299 8.4 1.1 3.3 7.7 2.29
9 Tim Hill 1 2 .333 3.72 40 0 6 0 0 0 38.2 40 22 16 6 11 0 24 6 0 0 1.319 9.3 1.4 2.6 5.6 2.18
11 Luis García 1 3 .250 5.58 33 0 9 0 0 0 30.2 30 21 19 3 14 0 31 3 0 1 1.435 8.8 0.9 4.1 9.1 2.21
12 Brent Honeywell Jr. 2 4 .333 3.51 32 0 9 0 0 0 41.0 37 17 16 8 16 0 37 3 1 3 1.293 8.1 1.8 3.5 8.1 2.31
13 Tom Cosgrove 1 2 .333 1.64 22 0 8 0 0 0 22.0 10 5 4 1 4 0 18 3 0 1 0.636 4.1 0.4 1.6 7.4 4.50
17 Adrián Morejón 0 0 5.19 7 1 1 0 0 0 8.2 11 5 5 1 5 0 7 0 0 1 1.846 11.4 1.0 5.2 7.3 1.40
20 Matt Waldron 0 1 .000 3.86 1 1 0 0 0 0 4.2 4 2 2 2 1 0 2 0 0 0 1.071 7.7 3.9 1.9 3.9 2.00
22 Brandon Dixon 0 0 0.00 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Rank in 15 NL teams 9 6 2 7 4 7 6 1 2 2 7 7 5

Phillies vs. Padres History

Last 10 Regular Season Games Head to Head
Sun, Jun 26, 2022 PHI 8 @SDP 5 W:Nick Nelson (2-1), L: Nabil Crismatt (4-1), S: Andrew Bellatti (1)
Sat, Jun 25, 2022 PHI 4 @SDP 2 W:Zach Eflin (3-5), L: Blake Snell (0-5), S: Seranthony Domínguez (2)
Fri, Jun 24, 2022 @SDP 1 PHI 0 W:Nabil Crismatt (4-0), L: Aaron Nola (4-5), S: Taylor Rogers (22)
Thu, Jun 23, 2022 PHI 6 @SDP 2 W:Ranger Suárez (6-4), L: Joe Musgrove (8-1), S: none
Thu, May 19, 2022 SDP 2 @PHI 0 W:Yu Darvish (4-1), L: Kyle Gibson (3-2), S: Taylor Rogers (15)
Wed, May 18, 2022 @PHI 3 SDP 0 W:Zack Wheeler (2-3), L: Blake Snell (0-1), S: Corey Knebel (8)
Tue, May 17, 2022 SDP 3 @PHI 0 W:Mike Clevinger (1-0), L: Zach Eflin (1-3), S: Taylor Rogers (14)
Sun, Aug 22, 2021 PHI 7 @SDP 4 W:Kyle Gibson (9-5), L: Ryan Weathers (4-6), S: none
Sat, Aug 21, 2021 @SDP 4 PHI 3 (10) W:Mark Melancon (3-2), L: Connor Brogdon (5-3), S: none
Fri, Aug 20, 2021 PHI 4 @SDP 3 W:Hector Neris (2-5), L: Blake Snell (6-5), S: Ian Kennedy (20)
Season Series
2023 0-0
2022 PHI over SDP 4-3
2021 PHI over SDP 4-2
All-time PHI leads 279-223
Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

