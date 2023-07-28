Phillies vs. Pirates: Probable Pitchers, Team Leaders, and More!

Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies (55-47) travel across the Pennsylvania Turnpike to begin a three-game weekend series against the Pittsburgh Pirates (47-55) on Friday night.  It will mark the last full series before the 2023 Major League Baseball trade deadline on August 1 at 6:30 PM/EDT.  

Both teams are coming off of series wins, the Phillies taking 2-of-3-games from the Baltimore Orioles and the Pirates taking 2-of-3-games from the San Diego Padres.  The Phillies own the NL’s final wild card spot heading into the weekend.  The Phillies have won 10-of-14 from the Pirates including four-games in a row at PNC Park. 

Here’s a deeper look at the Phillies vs. Pirates including probable pitchers, team leaders, and more.

Probable Starting Pitchers

Friday | 7:05 PM/EDT

 

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
Z. Wheeler 7-5 3.88 1.14 118.1 112 134 23 10
M. Keller 9-6 4.01 1.20 128.0 116 137 37 16

 

 

Saturday | 7:05 PM/EDT

 

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
A. Nola 9-6 4.25 1.07 133.1 112 133 30 23
Q. Priester 1-1 9.28 1.50 10.2 11 6 5 4

 

Sunday | 1:35 PM/EDT

 

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
C. Sanchez 0-3 2.98 0.97 42.1 35 38 6 7
R. Hill 7-10 4.82 1.47 114.0 124 97 44 14

Phillies and Pirates Offensive Leaders

Phillies and Pirates Pitching Leaders

Phillies and Pirates Team Stats

Last 10-games Head-to-Head

 
Sun, Aug 28, 2022 PIT 5 @PHI 0 W:Roansy Contreras (4-4), L: Noah Syndergaard (8-9), S: none
Sat, Aug 27, 2022 @PHI 6 PIT 0 W:Kyle Gibson (9-5), L: Tyler Beede (1-4), S: none
Fri, Aug 26, 2022 @PHI 7 PIT 4 W:Bailey Falter (2-3), L: Bryse Wilson (2-8), S: Brad Hand (5)
Sun, Jul 31, 2022 PHI 8 @PIT 2 W:Aaron Nola (7-8), L: JT Brubaker (2-9), S: none
Sat, Jul 30, 2022 PHI 2 @PIT 1 (10) W:Corey Knebel (3-5), L: Yerry De Los Santos (0-3), S: none
Fri, Jul 29, 2022 PHI 4 @PIT 2 (10) W:Seranthony Domínguez (5-3), L: Duane Underwood Jr. (0-3), S: Connor Brogdon (1)
Thu, Jul 28, 2022 PHI 8 @PIT 7 W:Zack Wheeler (9-5), L: Zach Thompson (3-8), S: Seranthony Domínguez (6)
Sun, Sep 26, 2021 PIT 6 @PHI 0 W:Max Kranick (2-3), L: Hans Crouse (0-1), S: none
Sat, Sep 25, 2021 @PHI 3 PIT 0 W:Ranger Suárez (7-5), L: Wil Crowe (4-8), S: none
Fri, Sep 24, 2021 @PHI 8 PIT 6 W:Hector Neris (4-6), L: Chasen Shreve (3-2), S: Ian Kennedy (26)
Season Series
2023 0-0
2022 PHI over PIT 6-1
2021 PHI over PIT 4-3
All-time PIT leads 1223-1079

 

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

