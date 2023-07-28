Phillies vs. Pirates: Probable Pitchers, Team Leaders, and More!

The Philadelphia Phillies (55-47) travel across the Pennsylvania Turnpike to begin a three-game weekend series against the Pittsburgh Pirates (47-55) on Friday night. It will mark the last full series before the 2023 Major League Baseball trade deadline on August 1 at 6:30 PM/EDT.
Both teams are coming off of series wins, the Phillies taking 2-of-3-games from the Baltimore Orioles and the Pirates taking 2-of-3-games from the San Diego Padres. The Phillies own the NL’s final wild card spot heading into the weekend. The Phillies have won 10-of-14 from the Pirates including four-games in a row at PNC Park.
Here’s a deeper look at the Phillies vs. Pirates including probable pitchers, team leaders, and more.