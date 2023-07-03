Phillies

Phillies vs. Rays: Probable Pitchers, Advanced Stats, and More

The Philadelphia Phillies and Tampa Bay Rays will kick off a three-game series from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL on Tuesday, July 4.  Nothing says July 4th baseball like a dome! Seriously, it’s the worst stadium in baseball and is reminiscent of the Philadelphia Spectrum. 

Anyway, here’s a look at the series ahead for the Phillies and Rays including probable pitchers, advanced stats, and more!

Where They Stand

The Phillies have a 44-39 record and sit 12-games back in the NL East.

The Rays have a 57-30 record and have a 6.5 game lead in the AL East and the best record in baseball.

Probable Pitchers

  • Game 1- July 4: PHI Aaron Nola (7-5, 4.51 ERA) vs. TB Zach Eflin (9-3, 3.29 ERA)
  • Game 2- July 5: PHI Taijuan Walker (9-3, 3.93 ERA) vs. TB
  • Game 2- July 6: PHI Cristopher Sanchez (0-2, 3.26 ERA) vs. TB TBD

Game Time, TV, & More

  • Game 1- 4:10 PM/EDT | TV- NBC Sports Philly | Radio- Sports Radio 94 WIP
  • Game 2- 6:40 PM/EDT | TV- NBC Sports Philly | Radio- Sports Radio 94 WIP
  • Game 3- 6:40 PM/EDT | TV- NBC Sports Philly | Radio- Sports Radio 94 WIP

Stats For Youse

  • Former Phils’ pitcher Zach Eflin will start against his former team for the first time.
  • PHI SS Trea Turner has hit well against Eflin in his career (WSH & LAD). He owns a .292/.320/.583 career slash line against with 2 HRs and 5 RBIs
  • PHI OF Kyle Schwarber and C J.T. Realmuto have homered off of Eflin
  • PHI starting pitchers for the series –Aarong Nola, Taijuan Walker, and Cristopher Sanchez– have an 0-2 record in their careers against Tampa Bay.

 

Topics  
Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
