Querétaro defeats Tijuana in Philadelphia, Advances to Leagues Cup Round of 32

David Malandra Jr

Chester, PA: So far, the first-ever league Cup featuring MLS and Liga MX has been interesting, based on some of the results that have taken place. On Sunday night, the final game of group play at Subaru Park was Tijuana vs Querétaro. The winner of this game would move on to the Round of 32.

The Philadelphia Union defeated both teams earlier in the group stage at Subaru Park.

Lineups:

How the game went:

In the first half, both teams would have their chances to score and take control of the game. They could not do it until stoppage time, when Querétaro’s Emanuel Gularte scored a back-breaking goal to end the half with 1-0 lead.

The goal from Emanuel Gularte:

Now the question would be: can Tijuana respond to make this a game in the 2nd half?

Early in the 2nd half, Tijuana would have a couple of good scoring chances to get the game tied but could not finish. Querétaro kept the pressure on the rest of the night.

Querétaro would hold on for the 1-0 win & move on in the Round of 32. With the loss, Tijuana is knocked out of the tournament.

Postgame:

Querétaro Manager Mauro Gerk:

What is next:

Querétaro will now move on to the Round of 32 and their opponent is still TBD.

Topics  
