Querétaro defeats Tijuana in Philadelphia, Advances to Leagues Cup Round of 32

Chester, PA: So far, the first-ever league Cup featuring MLS and Liga MX has been interesting, based on some of the results that have taken place. On Sunday night, the final game of group play at Subaru Park was Tijuana vs Querétaro. The winner of this game would move on to the Round of 32.
🐕🆚🐓
It's an all @LigaBBVAMX clash to start the evening in Philly in #LeaguesCup2023
Follow every minute LIVE with #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV >> https://t.co/A0599eRkFv pic.twitter.com/kIMI05fmYt
— Leagues Cup (@LeaguesCup) July 30, 2023
The Philadelphia Union defeated both teams earlier in the group stage at Subaru Park.
Lineups:
How the game went:
In the first half, both teams would have their chances to score and take control of the game. They could not do it until stoppage time, when Querétaro’s Emanuel Gularte scored a back-breaking goal to end the half with 1-0 lead.
The goal from Emanuel Gularte:
🇺🇾 𝗘𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗨𝗘𝗟 𝗚𝗨𝗟𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘 🔵⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/2SzpbMz5gc
— Leagues Cup (@LeaguesCup) July 31, 2023
Now the question would be: can Tijuana respond to make this a game in the 2nd half?
Early in the 2nd half, Tijuana would have a couple of good scoring chances to get the game tied but could not finish. Querétaro kept the pressure on the rest of the night.
Querétaro would hold on for the 1-0 win & move on in the Round of 32. With the loss, Tijuana is knocked out of the tournament.
Postgame:
Querétaro Manager Mauro Gerk:
What is next:
Querétaro will now move on to the Round of 32 and their opponent is still TBD.