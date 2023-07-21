News

Reports: Philadelphia Soul Expected To Return In 2024

Paul Bowman

The Philadelphia market has not had much luck getting teams in recent leagues and expansions.

While many fans have been demanding a WNBA team, the city doesn’t seem like it will be getting one soon. Leagues like the XFL and AAF have spurned the market while the USFL has only attempted to make money off of the Philadelphia name by “returning” the Stars, who actually played in Birmingham two years ago and Detroit last year.

The Arena Football League is looking to make their return in 2024, however. That move figures to get Philly another team.

Philadelphia has been named one of the 16 cities that will receive a team in this reboot season.

Our own David Malandara, as well as the Inquirer, are reporting that the plans for that Philadelphia franchise are indeed to return the Soul to Philly.

The Soul, of course, had played in the Wells Fargo Center from 2004-2008 and 2011-2019.

Since their return in 2011, Philadelphia provided a stable market for the AFL. The team attracted between 8-10,000 fans on average in every season since the league regrouped. They averaged over 10,000 fans per game in 2012.

After that return is when former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski joined as an owner of the team. Current reports indicate Jaworski will return to the team in some manner, though it is not clear his role just yet.

The Soul won the championship in 2008, 2016 and 2017.

The Soul is one of just three full team names that seem to have been officially reported of the 16.

Topics  
News Writer: Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To News

Penn State

Penn State Recruiting: Liam Andrews Selects Nittany Lions

Author image Paul Bowman  •  13min
Eagles
Eagles Transaction: Birds Bring Back Veteran OL Dennis Kelly
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jul 19 2023
Phillies
Major League Debut Is Day Of Firsts For Phillies Prospect Johan Rojas
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jul 16 2023
Phillies
Phillies Injury News: Noah Song Rehab Goes Well In AA Debut
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jul 15 2023
Penn State
Penn State Football Recruiting: Philly’s Mylachi Williams Commits To Nittany Lions
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jul 9 2023
Phillies
Phillies Farm Report: Prospects Carlos De La Cruz, Orion Kerkering, CFs Among Standout Prospects In First Half
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jul 7 2023
Sixers
Damian Lillard Requests Trade From Portland, Sixers A Possibility
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jul 1 2023