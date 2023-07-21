Reports: Philadelphia Soul Expected To Return In 2024

The Philadelphia market has not had much luck getting teams in recent leagues and expansions.
While many fans have been demanding a WNBA team, the city doesn’t seem like it will be getting one soon. Leagues like the XFL and AAF have spurned the market while the USFL has only attempted to make money off of the Philadelphia name by “returning” the Stars, who actually played in Birmingham two years ago and Detroit last year.
The Arena Football League is looking to make their return in 2024, however. That move figures to get Philly another team.
Philadelphia has been named one of the 16 cities that will receive a team in this reboot season.
The Arena Football League (AFL) will be returning in 2024, and they've announced the 16 locations that will receive teams:
AustinBoiseCaliforniaChicagoColoradoMinnesotaLouisianaOhioOrlandoOregonPhiladelphiaSt. LouisTallahasseeTennesseeWashingtonWest Texas pic.twitter.com/WYBEXlNcIB
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 19, 2023
Our own David Malandara, as well as the Inquirer, are reporting that the plans for that Philadelphia franchise are indeed to return the Soul to Philly.
The other day the Arena Football League announced that #Philadelphia will be one of the 16 teams when they kick off in 2024
Multiple sources have said the Philadelphia Soul will be making their return#ArenaFootball pic.twitter.com/LlnUtjLLOd
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) July 20, 2023
The Soul, of course, had played in the Wells Fargo Center from 2004-2008 and 2011-2019.
Since their return in 2011, Philadelphia provided a stable market for the AFL. The team attracted between 8-10,000 fans on average in every season since the league regrouped. They averaged over 10,000 fans per game in 2012.
After that return is when former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski joined as an owner of the team. Current reports indicate Jaworski will return to the team in some manner, though it is not clear his role just yet.
The Soul won the championship in 2008, 2016 and 2017.
The Soul is one of just three full team names that seem to have been officially reported of the 16.