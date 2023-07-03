Uncategorized

Super Bowl LVII: NFL Blaming Chiefs and Eagles for Super Bowl Turf Issues

Michael Lipinski
A general view before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 12, 2023. Nfl Super Bowl Lvii Kansas City Chiefs Vs Philadelphia Eagles

Remember the issues surrounding the subpar turf at Super Bowl LVII?  Yeah, we tried to forget them too. However, the NFL has now decided, nearly five-months post mortem, to place blame on the Super Bowl turf issues.  Spoiler alert, they’ ain’t takin’ the blame! 

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio had a whopper on Monday morning, the NFL is apparently blaming Eagles and Chiefs players for footing issues at Super Bowl LVII. Apparently, the players and staff didn’t choose the right footwear. 

From Florio: 

“The NFL has an unofficial excuse for the situation, one that has been communicated to when owners asked about it. Per a league source, the league blames the players for not wearing the right shoes.”

LOL! Typical of the NFL.

Florio points out, the Eagles did change their shoes during the game and it didn’t prevent the NFL’s No. 2 ranked defense and sack machine from slipping and sliding all over the place.

Now retired NFL turf guru George Toma, the man who manacured every Super Bowl field including Super Bowl LVII, blamed the League for the issues.  Toma blamed the situation on the sod being overwatered and covered instead of being allowed to dry in the warm Arizona sun.  “The Sodfather” also stated he told the NFL about the situation and the league ignored him. The league categorically denied Toma’s take in a press release following Kansas City’s 38-35 win over the Eagles.

Birds’ players –or in this case former player- don’t seem to be buying it.  Here’s former Eagles’ safety CJ Gardner-Johnson weighing in on the situation.

The NFL can say whatever it wants, privately or publicly, about the fiasco at StateFarm Stadium.  It’s clear that both teams’ were playing in subpar conditions that likely affected the outcome of the game.  Oh, Jonathan Gannon could’ve made some defensive adjustments too.

Topics  
Uncategorized

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Uncategorized

Uncategorized

Super Bowl LVII: NFL Blaming Chiefs and Eagles for Super Bowl Turf Issues

Michael Lipinski  •  22s
News
BetMGM Super Bowl Free Bets — Risk-Free First Bet Up To $1,000
Vlad G  •  Feb 12 2023
Writer: Mitch Nathanson
HOW ABOUT WE ALL JUST GO TO A GAME FOR A CHANGE
Mitch Nathanson  •  Jan 23 2023
Uncategorized
Philadelphia Wings fall in Home Opener to Panther City
David Malandra Jr  •  Jan 14 2023
Eagles
NFL Black Monday Will Potentially Alter the Philadelphia Eagles Coaching Staff
Michael Lipinski  •  Jan 9 2023
Uncategorized
Josh Sweat Injury Update: Defensive End to be Released from the Hospital
Michael Lipinski  •  Jan 1 2023
Phillies
Phillies 2023 Preview
Maranda Jo Shinn  •  Dec 27 2022
More Uncategorized News