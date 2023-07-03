Super Bowl LVII: NFL Blaming Chiefs and Eagles for Super Bowl Turf Issues

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Remember the issues surrounding the subpar turf at Super Bowl LVII? Yeah, we tried to forget them too. However, the NFL has now decided, nearly five-months post mortem, to place blame on the Super Bowl turf issues. Spoiler alert, they’ ain’t takin’ the blame!
Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio had a whopper on Monday morning, the NFL is apparently blaming Eagles and Chiefs players for footing issues at Super Bowl LVII. Apparently, the players and staff didn’t choose the right footwear.
From Florio:
“The NFL has an unofficial excuse for the situation, one that has been communicated to when owners asked about it. Per a league source, the league blames the players for not wearing the right shoes.”
LOL! Typical of the NFL.
Florio points out, the Eagles did change their shoes during the game and it didn’t prevent the NFL’s No. 2 ranked defense and sack machine from slipping and sliding all over the place.
Now retired NFL turf guru George Toma, the man who manacured every Super Bowl field including Super Bowl LVII, blamed the League for the issues. Toma blamed the situation on the sod being overwatered and covered instead of being allowed to dry in the warm Arizona sun. “The Sodfather” also stated he told the NFL about the situation and the league ignored him. The league categorically denied Toma’s take in a press release following Kansas City’s 38-35 win over the Eagles.
Birds’ players –or in this case former player- don’t seem to be buying it. Here’s former Eagles’ safety CJ Gardner-Johnson weighing in on the situation.
Man pre game I went through 3 different cleats!! Even the studs wasn’t working 😒 explain that please https://t.co/HzHLtnRyot
— C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) July 3, 2023
Man pre game I went through 3 different cleats!! Even the studs wasn’t working 😒 explain that please https://t.co/HzHLtnRyot
— C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) July 3, 2023
The NFL can say whatever it wants, privately or publicly, about the fiasco at StateFarm Stadium. It’s clear that both teams’ were playing in subpar conditions that likely affected the outcome of the game. Oh, Jonathan Gannon could’ve made some defensive adjustments too.