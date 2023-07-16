Temple Football Recruiting: Owls Land Three-Star New Jersey CB Adrian Laing

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Temple Owls’ head football coach Stan Drayton received his sixth commitment in the 2024 college football recruiting class on Saturday. Three-star New Jersey CB Adrian Laing (Paramus Catholic- Paramus, NJ) committed to the Owls via a live social media commitment ceremony. Laing also had offers from Michigan State, Maryland, and a handful of Group of Five programs.
Laing is ranked No. 24 overall in New Jersey according to 247 Sports.
A composite three-star recruit, the six-foot-one, 170-pound defensive back earned first team All-New Jersey Super Football Conference United White Division honors last season for Paramus Catholic. In addition to his honors on the gridiron, Laing excelled on the track as well, Laing finished third in the 110-meter hurdles at the 2023 NJSIAA Championships.
College football’s early National Signing Day period begins on December 20, 2023. All commitments are non-binding until a recruit signs during the NSD period.