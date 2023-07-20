College Football

Temple Football Schedule: TU Reportedly Schedules Home and Home Against Utah State

Michael Lipinski
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

 

According to a report from Shawn Pastor of Owls Daily, Temple and Utah State have agreed to a home-and-home series beginning in 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field.  Temple will travel to the beautiful hamlet of Logan, Utah in 2028.  No financials were disclosed. FBSchedules.com was first to report the agreement. 

This will mark the first meeting between Utah State, a member of the Mountain West Conference, and the Owls.

About Utah State Football

Nickname: Aggies

Conference: Mountain West Conference, Mountain Division

Location: Logan, UT

Home Stadium: Maverik Stadium

Capacity: 25,513

All-Time Record: 576-562-31

Bowl Record: 6-10 (W, 2022 Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, 24-13 vs. Oregon State)

National Titles:

Conference Titles: 13 (2021)

Division Titles: 2 (2021)

Highest Ranking: 16 (2012)

Topics  
College Football Temple Football

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To College Football

College Football

Temple Football Recruiting: Owls Land Three-Star New Jersey CB Adrian Laing

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 16 2023
College Football
Rutgers Football Recruiting: Scarlet Knights Land 4-Star Bergen Catholic Football Star Kaj Sanders
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 10 2023
Penn State
Penn State Football Recruiting: Philly’s Mylachi Williams Commits To Nittany Lions
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jul 9 2023
Penn State
Penn State Recruiting Roundup: Nittany Lions Secure De’Andre Cook Ahead Of Potential Big Day
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jun 30 2023
College Football
Rutgers Football Recruiting: Four-Star New York WR Korey Duff Commits to Rutgers
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 30 2023
Penn State
Penn State Recruiting Roundup: Nittany Lions Add Three 2024 Receiver Commits In 50 Hours
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jun 23 2023
College Football
Temple Football Coach Fired, Sued for Sexual Harassment
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 9 2023