Temple Football Schedule: TU Reportedly Schedules Home and Home Against Utah State

According to a report from Shawn Pastor of Owls Daily, Temple and Utah State have agreed to a home-and-home series beginning in 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field. Temple will travel to the beautiful hamlet of Logan, Utah in 2028. No financials were disclosed. FBSchedules.com was first to report the agreement.
This will mark the first meeting between Utah State, a member of the Mountain West Conference, and the Owls.
Nickname: Aggies
Conference: Mountain West Conference, Mountain Division
Location: Logan, UT
Home Stadium: Maverik Stadium
Capacity: 25,513
All-Time Record: 576-562-31
Bowl Record: 6-10 (W, 2022 Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, 24-13 vs. Oregon State)
National Titles: 0
Conference Titles: 13 (2021)
Division Titles: 2 (2021)
Highest Ranking: 16 (2012)