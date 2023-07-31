Eagles Kelly Green Jerseys Are Here And They Look Awesome

Eagles

David Malandra Jr

Philadelphia: It’s always cool when your team can honor their history with the uniforms for special events. That is what the Philadelphia Eagles are doing for the 2023 season as they are bringing back the Kelly Green uniforms that the team wore in the late 80’s – early 90’s before they went to the Midnight Greens in 1996.

On Monday, the Philadelphia Eagles would release the Kelly Green Jerseys for the upcoming season and fans started lining up at Lincoln Financial Field at 3 AM.

The doors opened at 9 AM and the rush was on for the Kelly Greens.

The Eagles Director of Merchandising Emily McNichol would explain what it has been like to get everything ready for the release of these fan favorites.

 

So now the question is: what games will the Eagles will be wearing the Kelly Green Jersey?

The answer is on October 22 vs the Dolphins and November 26 vs the Bill. Some are kind of shocked at they are not going to wear them against the Cowboys or Giants.

If you’re wondering what the price of the jerseys is going to be:

Basic Gameday jerseys are $130 while the select few with the stitching are going for $175.

Overall it is really cool to see the Eagles bring back one of their more popular jerseys that made the Eagles what they were when they had players like Reggie White, Seth Joyner, Eric Allen and Randall Cunningham.

Eagles Writer: David Malandra Jr

