YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #186 – Bridges and Buyouts

Kevin Durso
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast

The guys return for a new episode of the YWT Podcast, as the offseason activity starts to wind down. The Flyers re-signed Noah Cates, Cam York, and Olle Lycksell to two-year bridge deals, then bought out Tony DeAngelo.

The guys discuss what happened with the pending DeAngelo trade and how a buyout could be the better option for the Flyers anyway. They also discuss the various bridge deals to Flyers RFAs and how that has been a trend around the league. Finally, the guys review Danny Briere‘s first offseason as GM.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

Flyers Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
