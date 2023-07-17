YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #186 – Bridges and Buyouts

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
The guys return for a new episode of the YWT Podcast, as the offseason activity starts to wind down. The Flyers re-signed Noah Cates, Cam York, and Olle Lycksell to two-year bridge deals, then bought out Tony DeAngelo.
The guys discuss what happened with the pending DeAngelo trade and how a buyout could be the better option for the Flyers anyway. They also discuss the various bridge deals to Flyers RFAs and how that has been a trend around the league. Finally, the guys review Danny Briere‘s first offseason as GM.
Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.
