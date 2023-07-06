YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #185 – Swing For The Fences

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
The heart of the offseason is complete and the Flyers were certainly busy. The trade of Kevin Hayes to the St. Louis Blues came complete, though not as big as originally anticipated. The trade for Tony DeAngelo is also agreed upon and remains expected to be completed once the original trade reaches its one-year anniversary.
The Flyers drafted Russian forward Matvei Michkov with the seventh overall pick as Danny Briere swings for the fences on the Flyers future. They also selected defenseman Oliver Bonk in the first round. Eight more players were drafted on Day 2. In free agency, the Flyers added low-cost depth signings in Ryan Poehling, Garnet Hathaway, and Marc Staal.
Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.
