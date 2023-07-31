YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #187 – Pieces On The Board

The guys return for a new episode of the YWT Podcast. It’s the dead period of the offseason, with no new Flyers news out. The guys discuss the potential of the next contract for Morgan Frost as the lone remaining restricted free agent to be signed. They also discuss Tony DeAngelo signing with the Carolina Hurricanes after all and review a few Flyers odds and ends.
The guys discuss some news from around the NHL, including Sebastian Aho‘s contract extension in Carolina, Vladimir Tarasenko signing with the Ottawa Senators, and Patrice Bergeron announcing his retirement.
Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.
