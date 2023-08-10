200 Home Run Club: Nick Castellanos Hits His 200th Career Home Run

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos became the 34th active Major League player to join the 200 home run club on Wednesday night. Castellanos’ homered twice in the Phillies 7-0 win over the Washington Nationals. The Phillies All-Star is slashing .277/.317/.467 with 19 homers and 70 RBIs so far in 2o23. Castellanos reached the 200 home run milestone in 1,334 career MLB games.
He joins Phillies teammates Bryce Harper (292) and Kyle Schwarber (229) in the 200 home run club.
Congrats, Nick! pic.twitter.com/wTrganWpVZ
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 9, 2023
