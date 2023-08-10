Phillies

200 Home Run Club: Nick Castellanos Hits His 200th Career Home Run

Michael Lipinski
Aug 9, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) celebrates with designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) after hitting a two RBI home run during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos became the 34th active Major League player to join the 200 home run club on Wednesday night.  Castellanos’ homered twice in the Phillies 7-0 win over the Washington Nationals. The Phillies All-Star is slashing .277/.317/.467 with 19 homers and 70 RBIs so far in 2o23. Castellanos reached the 200 home run milestone in 1,334 career MLB games.

He joins Phillies teammates Bryce Harper (292) and Kyle Schwarber (229) in the 200 home run club.

Watch:

